NFL.com Ranks Jets 2022 Rookie Class No. 1

Hall, while only playing in seven games, finished as the Jets leading rusher with 463 rushing yards on 80 carriers, and had 218 yards on 19 pass receptions in his rookie season. He led all rookies when he averaged 97.3 yards a game, gaining 5.8 yards a carry. Knight, who was inactive the first 11 weeks, stepped in when Hall went down. Knight played in 7 games and finished the season third on the Jets in rushing yards with 300 and totaled 400 all-purpose yards. He finished 10th among rookies and second among undrafted tailbacks in rushing yards. The remaining rookies Johnson, Clemons, Mitchell and Ruckert also made encouraging contributions.

"Jermaine Johnson II and Michael Clemons had steady reserve roles as rookies on a deep Jets D-line, but each flashed on defense and blocked a punt that resulted in a score," Edholm wrote. "Their arrows are up. Max Mitchell struggled in his early snaps before blood clots ended his season. Jeremy Ruckert figures to get more chances eventually with his athletic profile but showed little in Year 1."

Johnson was able to finish the season with 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 1 kick blocked for a safety in his 14 games played. Clemons was able to finish with 36 tackels, 2.5 sacks, and a kick blocked for a touchdown in 16 games. Mitchell was able to start 5 games at right tackle in a constantly changing offensive line before sustaining a knee injury, and later finishing his season early due to blood clots. Ruckert saw little action, but has a lot of potential in the competitive Jets' tight end room. All in all, the Jets 2022 draft class was able to make an immediate impact.