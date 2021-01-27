NFL.com Lists Jets As a Turnaround Candidate for 2021 Season 

Marc Sessler Mentions Robert Saleh, Mekhi Becton and Quinnen Williams as Reasons for Bright Future

Jan 27, 2021 at 09:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

nfln-turnaround-E_SZP_2557

Marc Sessler, an NFL Media contributor who handles Around the NFL duties in both editorial and podcast forms, recently published an article detailing why he chose the Jets as one of four teams that didn't have more than six wins in the 2020 season that could quickly reverse its fortune in the 2021 season.

"I wouldn't include the Jets if I didn't view (Robert) Saleh as a transformative hire," Sessler wrote. "Players adore him. Fellow coaches respect his ability to maximize talent. The rookie head coach inherits two juicy defensive starters in safety Marcus Maye (assuming the Jets re-sign him) and big-bodied night terror Quinnen Williams up front.

"The offense is anchored by massively shaped left tackle Mekhi Becton﻿. The second overall pick could be used on an affordable rookie quarterback, but it's possible the club decides upon a fresh look at Sam Darnold. … The playoffs are a tall order in an increasingly thorny AFC East, but prepare yourself for an entirely different experience from the Jets."

The Jets began their offseason by hiring Saleh on Jan. 19 to be the 20th head coach of the organization. They have 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, six of which are in the top 100 and five in the first three rounds. They're also projected to have the second-most cap space in the league.

