NFL.com Lists Jets As a Turnaround Candidate for 2021 Season 

Marc Sessler, an NFL Media contributor who handles Around the NFL duties in both editorial and podcast forms, recently published an article detailing why he chose the Jets as one of four teams that didn't have more than six wins in the 2020 season that could quickly reverse its fortune in the 2021 season.

"I wouldn't include the Jets if I didn't view (Robert) Saleh as a transformative hire," Sessler wrote. "Players adore him. Fellow coaches respect his ability to maximize talent. The rookie head coach inherits two juicy defensive starters in safety Marcus Maye (assuming the Jets re-sign him) and big-bodied night terror Quinnen Williams up front.

"The offense is anchored by massively shaped left tackle Mekhi Becton﻿. The second overall pick could be used on an affordable rookie quarterback, but it's possible the club decides upon a fresh look at Sam Darnold. … The playoffs are a tall order in an increasingly thorny AFC East, but prepare yourself for an entirely different experience from the Jets."