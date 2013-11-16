New York Jets Tweets of the Week

The Jets waved goodbye to the bye week and have now turned their attention to beating the Buffalo Bills on the road this Sunday. During a week in which our country honored its veterans, head coach Rex Ryan and the Jets were honored to bring in a different type of veteran, 12th-year safety and nine-time Pro Bowler Ed Reed.
"It feels good," Reed said Thursday. "You can tell I'm happy, all smiles. I'm just ready to play football."
We've selected our midseason top 5 Jets highlights, and the #1 spot goes to… http://t.co/ASOGFZNZS7 pic.twitter.com/0Notlcz37k — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 8, 2013
Orlando it's been real ready to head back up top for this second half push to the playoffs. #JetLife — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) November 10, 2013
Watching these games makes me appreciate the game and wins that much more. Ready to get back out there next week! #JetLife to the next life! — Jeff Cumberland (@Cumberland87) November 10, 2013
Happy Veterans Day! #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/E3STnomqey — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) November 12, 2013
When I grow up I wanna be like @BigDame900 — Josh Bush (@JBush) November 12, 2013
Lol people are doubting my boy Ed Reed smh! U just watch what he's gonna do, just watch! #U — Kellen Winslow Jr. (@KellenWinslowJr) November 13, 2013