New York Jets Tweets of the Week

Nov 16, 2013 at 02:00 AM

The Jets waved goodbye to the bye week and have now turned their attention to beating the Buffalo Bills on the road this Sunday. During a week in which our country honored its veterans, head coach Rex Ryan and the Jets were honored to bring in a different type of veteran, 12th-year safety and nine-time Pro Bowler Ed Reed.

"It feels good," Reed said Thursday. "You can tell I'm happy, all smiles. I'm just ready to play football."

We've selected our midseason top 5 Jets highlights, and the #1 spot goes to… http://t.co/ASOGFZNZS7 pic.twitter.com/0Notlcz37k — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 8, 2013

Orlando it's been real ready to head back up top for this second half push to the playoffs. #JetLife — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) November 10, 2013

Watching these games makes me appreciate the game and wins that much more. Ready to get back out there next week! #JetLife to the next life! — Jeff Cumberland (@Cumberland87) November 10, 2013

Happy Veterans Day! #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/E3STnomqey — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) November 12, 2013

When I grow up I wanna be like @BigDame900 — Josh Bush (@JBush) November 12, 2013

Lol people are doubting my boy Ed Reed smh! U just watch what he's gonna do, just watch! #U — Kellen Winslow Jr. (@KellenWinslowJr) November 13, 2013

