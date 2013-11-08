New York Jets Tweets of the Week

First Matt Ryan, then Tom Brady, and now Drew Brees. Our last three wins have come against some of the league's best quarterbacks, and the most recent victory has put the bitter Bengals defeat far back in our rearview mirror. The Jets can now enjoy their bye week, rest, recover, relax and prepare to try to secure their second win of the year vs. Buffalo and their first two-game winning streak this season.
Great to see Rex and Rob's father Buddy at the game! Lets go #Jets!!! @nfl Rob. Buddy. Rex. #TheRyans #NOvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/CRBaGzfLvP — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) November 3, 2013
Tough to not be out there with my brothers but glad we got the win. Can't wait to get back on the field for #JETSNATION! — Jeff Cumberland (@Cumberland87) November 3, 2013
Great team win!!! MetLife was amazing today u guys really made a big difference!! Thanks for the love #JetNation u guys deserve this win!! — Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) November 3, 2013
Aches, pains, and sprains don't feel as bad after a win on a Monday morning. — Wayne Chrebet (@waynechrebet) November 4, 2013
Having a great time with #JetNation at #TasteOfTheNFL right now! Fashioned a #SaksFifthAvenue suit down the runway. #KilledIt #Jets — Austin Howard (@AustinHoward68) November 5, 2013
Many of y'all didn't have us winning a game this year... 5-4 headed into the bye week and looking to continue to stack wins!!! #Jets — Darrin Walls (@DWalls2ND) November 5, 2013