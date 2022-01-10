Who Will the Jets Play in 2022?

JETS AWAY OPPONENTS (9)

Buffalo Bills: After ending the season in Buffalo, you wonder if the NFL will schedule the Jets' return trip to Western New York in September? Josh Allen is one of three QBs in NFL history with 120-plus rush and pass TDs (134) and 30-plus wins (39) in his first four seasons. The Bills will enter 2022 looking for a third consecutive division championship.

Miami Dolphins: Finishing is the next step for the young Jets. When the teams battled in South Florida before Christmas, the Jets scored on three of their first four possessions and twice held a 10-point lead in the first half. They also got a pick-6 from Echols in the fourth quarter but couldn't close the deal in a 24-17 loss. The 'Fins became the first team in NFL history to have a seven-game losing streak and seven-game winning streak in the same season.

New England Patriots: The Jets' last win at New England was in the divisional round of the 2010 playoffs, a 28-21 show-stopper. The Pats gained wild-card entry into the postseason this season with rookie QB Mac Jones at the helm of a run-first offense in addition to a tough defense. You have to play well in all three phases to beat a Bill Belichick squad and the 2021 Jets, buoyed by great special-teams play from Berrios, were the only NFL team to rank in the top five in kick and punt return average.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns were far better at home this season, going 6-3 at the Dawg Pound. The Browns finished tied for first in the NFL averaging of 5.09 yards per rush. One area where the Jets have to significantly improve is in turnover margin as finished tied for No. 29 at -13.

Pittsburgh Steelers: With all signs pointing to Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, who will be the Jets see at QB when they go to Pittsburgh? T.J. Watt ended the season tying the NFL's single-season sack record, but the best way to slow down a pass rush is to run at a defense. The Jets ranked 13th in NFL in yards per rush at 4.39 yards per attempt.

Green Bay Packers: Carl Lawson might have this one circled on his calendar. A prized free-agent signing by the Jets, Lawson was lost for the year when he ruptured his Achilles in August during a joint practice with the Packers in Green Bay. Lawson was dominant in the early stages in training camp and will be a key piece for a defense that wants to create chaos up front. Saleh and GB HC Matt LaFleur were grad assistants together at Central Michigan and were groomsmen in each other's weddings. Matt is the elder brother of the Jets' talented young OC, Mike LaFleur.

Minnesota Vikings: The 'Vikes have big-time skill at RB and WR with Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota had issues on the other side of the ball this season. Hall, who was T-6th in the league with 16 PDs, and the Jets will look to improve their all-time mark at Minnesota to 4-2.

Denver Broncos: The Jets were shutout, 26-0, by the Broncos in Denver in Week 3. Mosley, who had a career-high – tackles this season, registered one of the most violent hits of the season when he delivered a crushing blow on RB Melvin Gordon to prevent a touchdown. After the Broncos started 3-0, they won just four of their next 14 games.