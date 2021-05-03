New Jets WR Elijah Moore: 6 Fun Facts & Quotes

Quoteworthy Showman

Moore is all about football so there aren't a lot of neat things yet about his favorite movies and music and foods, but that's coming, we're sure.

On the other hand, he's quite eloquent when it comes to talking about his game. Here are three more quotes from Moore after his pro day:

How's he doing? "I'm doing great, man. I'm blessed. ... I'm a God-fearing man, I give everything to God."

How does he approach running routes, especially against press coverage? "Just go in with a plan, and just have a plan for your plan. Whenever someone feels like they have a plan for what you want to do, you come up with something. Always come in with more than one plan."

What was his motivation at your pro day workout? "I just wanted to put on a show."

Fast Times

By all accounts, Moore did put on a show at the Ole Miss pro day in March. Most impressive was his 40-yard dash. Pro day numbers will be a little faster than NFL Combine numbers but his 4.32-second time "stole the show," according to 247sports.com's OMSpirit page.

Of the 60 wideouts whose pro day 40s were recorded (using different methods and watches, of course) on nflombineresults.com, Moore was tied with Purdue's Rondale Moore for fastest time. And his 4.32 was faster than all but one WR at the 2020 NFL Combine — the 4.27 of Henry Ruggs, whom Jets fans remember painfully well since he grabbed the last-second game-winning TD pass for the Raiders against the Jets at MetLife on Dec. 6.

Two other times: Moore's 4.00 in the 20 shuttle was faster than all but the 3.99 of Ja'Marr Chase of LSU, taken fifth overall by the Bengals. And Moore's 6.65 in the 3-cone drill was second only to the 6.51 of Central Florida's Jacob Harris.