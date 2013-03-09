Negotiating Starts Saturday

The NFL's free-agent signing/trading period will begin at 4:00 PM EST Tuesday, but the Jets — and the league's other 31 teams — can negotiate with agents of all players set to to become free agents for the next three days.
Here is the list of Jets free agents that all teams can negotiate with SAT - TUES:
UFAs: S Yeremiah Bell, DE Mike DeVito, WR Braylon Edwards, K Nick Folk, RB Shonn Greene, FB Lex Hilliard, TE Dustin Keller, S LaRon Landry, RG Brandon Moore, WR Chaz Schilens, LG Matt Slauson & OLB Bryan Thomas
RFAs: TE Jeff Cumberland, T Austin Howard, LB Josh Mauga & LS Tanner Purdum