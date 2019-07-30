More Mature Jordan Jenkins: Give Me a Role & I'll Do It

On a given play, he said, "I know I could use a different move to probably win. But if there's a chance I could work a move I don't normally use, I'll throw it out there and try and use it. Because you're never going to get better using the same old moves over and over again. You've got to learn to add to your repertoire."

That certainly showed up in his Bell coverage today. And Jenkins has already established that he can supply a pass rush. His 7.0 sacks tied for the Jets' lead last season with DL Henry Anderson (and were the most by a Jets linebacker since Calvin Pace, who has returned to Jets camp as a scouting intern, had 10 sacks in 2013). Jenk's two strip sacks, vs. Miami and at Cleveland, tied for the most by a Jets LB since David Harris' two strips in '14.

And the top two unofficial QB hit totals by a Green & White 'backer in the past four seasons were 15 each by Jenkins last year and Davis in 2016.

As the heat increases for roster positions and playing time this summer, Jenkins said he can get the job done, whether moving forward or backward or making tackles at the line.