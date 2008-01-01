Monday Player Interviews II

This is the last of two transcripts of interviews with selected players in the Jets locker room Monday:

WR LAVERANUES COLES

On whether he has spoken to the organization about a new long-term deal …

I have gotten information that they are concerned about my age and my production from this past season. I did everything I could and dealt with everything I had to deal with. That was a concern of theirs. At this point, I'm going to play it by ear. I want to do something that I'm comfortable with and I'm sure they want to do the same. We will reach a resolution.

On the concern about his production …

There is nothing to be said. It is one of those things that you let go and hope for the best. I can only do what I can do. Hopefully, they have enough respect for me, because I definitely have a lot of respect for this organization, that we can reach an agreement and come to a peaceful resolution. There won't be a problem.

On if he is bothered that his production was questioned …

It's how you take it. You always consider yourself one of the valuable pieces on the football team and if that team doesn't see you that way, you just hope somebody else does.

On when he would like a resolution to be reached …

It's not anything that I want to linger the entire off-season. The sooner the better. The worst-case scenario is that I'm back here next year playing under the same contract. That isn't too bad for me. It is one of those things that we hope we get done soon. I'm sure everybody wants to get this done and hopefully by the end of January we will come to some type of resolution.

On wanting a long-term deal …

I think their thing is that because I'm getting older and my production has dropped, they are looking at me for the next two years. In my mind, I have more than two years left to play. My thing is knowing where I'm going to be the next time I sign a deal and knowing my sacrificing and everything I've done has paid dividends. I'm committed to playing football and trying to be a part of something great.

On if he would be angry if he doesn't get an extension …

You can't be angry, but at a certain point in your career you want to know where you are going to be. It's one of those things that I know I'm going to be playing longer than two years and that is all I have left. The numbers at this time in most people's careers say that they generally do something. You can't force their hand. I'm sure it will be a peaceful resolution and both sides will be happy with whatever happens.

On if Chad Pennington's status will affect him …

We haven't had any at-length discussion about it. I'm sure Chad is with me regardless of what happens. I'm sure that Chad just wants the best for me. We will probably talk a little bit more this week, see how things are going and what is going to happen with him.

On Pennington …

Chad is one of the reasons I came back. He gave up some money to get me to come back. Anytime you have a guy that reaches into his pocket to bring a person back, there must be some respect and loyalty there. When I talk to Chad, that is something we'll discuss. He can let me know how he feels about the situation and we will go from there.

On whether he would consider holding out in training camp …

That is a long way off. I can't say what I'm going to do in training camp. I'm not that type of person anyway. It is what it is. I don't think a player should hold out. My agent and I will talk about it. That is so far away that it isn't something that has even crossed my mind.

S KERRY RHODES

On Eric Mangini's final message to the team …

He enjoyed us. He appreciated what we did this year. Through a tough season, we all still worked and were professional about the whole season, about the situation. That was probably the biggest message he sent. He was pretty upbeat, pretty positive about it. He did state the fact that we were not happy with the situation and we wouldn't want to be in it again. It was more of an upbeat ending and an upbeat meeting.

On his contract negotiations …

We'll see what they do. If they want me around, they'll talk about it a little bit. We'll see as the off-season plays out and see what they want to do with it. Maybe they will want me, maybe they don't. We'll see how it goes.

On if discussions have taken place ...

Maybe kind of a little bit. There's been a chat here, a chat there. I like the organization, I like the head coach, I like the general manager. This is not sucking up either. I like the players here for the most part. It's a good place for me to be, and New York is not too bad.

On if he plans on acting during the off-season …

Not right now. I'm going to take some time off and enjoy my time away from this season. The good thing now is that I'm not associated to a 4-12 team. Now we're 0-0. That's probably the best thing right now.

On changes in the locker room …

Every season at the end of the year, even if you're a Super Bowl team, you're going to have changes. You expect changes. You don't know to what extent. You don't know what the front office is thinking or what they're going to do with the team as a whole, but you know at the end of any season there is going to be change. You expect that. You just have to be ready to work if you're here and if you're not, you have to find somewhere else to go.

On coordinator Bob Sutton's future …

Bob is a good guy. Whenever your unit struggles or you're not where you want to be for the second year in a row, there are going to be questions about the defense. We'll see what approach they take with that. He's a good guy, he's a good leader. He's somebody who tries his best. He puts his all into it. You never want to see anything happen to him, but it's a business as well, so we'll see.

WR JERRICHO COTCHERY

On Kellen Clemens' play this season …

Kellen is going to be a good player. This year he's shown what he's capable of doing. I expect him to get better just like everyone in this locker room. He has a good future ahead of him.

On if he will watch the playoffs …

I've been playing the game all my life and I'm a fan of this. I'm going to continue to watch everything that's going on with the NFL. If it hurts, it hurts. I'm going to continue to watch to see what's going on.

On if anybody can beat the New England Patriots …

I don't know. Every time it seems like they're going to be beat, they end up finding a way to win. It doesn't look like it will happen this year. They've done a great job.

On if he wants the Patriots to win or lose as a fan …

I just want to see good football. When it comes down to the playoffs, you just want to see teams battle it out, close games, just teams winning it in the end. I'm not rooting for one team in particular. I just want to see some good football.

On if Chad Pennington doesn't return next season …

This was the tightest locker room we ever had and losing one guy in particular is tough. It definitely is going to be tough. Chad has a big presence in this locker room. He has a great personality and gets along well with everyone in this locker room. If anything happens with that situation, we'll miss him.

C NICK MANGOLD

On the difficulty of knowing changes will be made in the locker room …

I have no idea. That's part of the NFL — things change. The best you can do is to take this time right now and kind of relax a little, let the body heal, then come back here and work hard, deal with the different changes, move forward and look to having a better season.

On what Chad Pennington means to the locker room …

Chad's a great guy. He's a great guy, a great friend and a good player. I really appreciate everything he's done for me these past two years. What happens is out of my hands, so I have no idea what's going on.

RB LEON WASHINGTON

On what he will say to ST coordinator Mike Westhoff …

"We're going to miss you a whole lot. It was great playing for you the first two years of my career." I learned a lot from him, especially on the football field and how you carry yourself as a professional. He demands a lot out of his players, but at the same time he makes it fun for us. I'm going to thank him a whole lot. It was an honor to be coached by him because I'm quite sure he's going to be one of those guys that might be mentioned in the Hall of Fame as a coach.

On how he will look back on this season …