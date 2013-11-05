Mo Wilkerson: 'D' Played Fearless, Not Reckless

"You can't keep a team like that to nothing," LB Calvin Pace said of playing the Saints, but the Jets defense found a way to limit the damage and held New Orleans to its second-lowest point total of the season.

The key to the victory, according to LB Quinton Coples? Giving the offense different looks and getting penetration on their O-line to get after QB Drew Brees.

And, while the box score shows just two sacks for the Green & White, anyone who watched the game can attest that our D-line was providing pressure from start to finish.