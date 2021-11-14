Mike White's Advice on Jets' 'Very Tough' Outing vs. Bills: Don't Let This Beat Us Twice

The Mike White bandwagon ground to a halt at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The stoppage may or may not be temporary. But White, the Jets' young backup quarterback playing in place of the even younger and injured Zach Wilson, was less concerned after the 45-14 loss to Buffalo about his personal deflating than he was about the Green and White airship staying off the ground and flying forward.

"Very tough," White said of his down day that included throwing four interceptions into the teeth of the Bills' defense. "It's not just me personally but as a team and as a teammate. When guys are out there fighting their tails off for four quarters and you turn the ball over four times, it's tough.

"The only thing we can do is get better from it and not let this beat us twice and get into the film room and learn from our mistakes, me included and starting with me first. Being able to learn from what happened today and not let it happen again."

One thing that prevented White from turning today's home game into a repeat of the victory parade against Cincinnati two weeks earlier was the quality of the opponent's defense. No knock on the Bengals but the Bills came to town with No. 1 rankings in many NFL categories, perhaps plus a desire to make the Jets pay for their own shortcomings in last week's 9-6 loss to the Jaguars.

"They're a really good defense," White said. "They had a lot of post-snap rotations and gave us a lot of different looks and we just didn't execute at the end of the day. That's going to happen. You've got to be able to adjust to those things. This is the NFL — guys are good and you've got to be able to make adjustments."

Wherever White tried to adjust, though, it seemed the Bills were there. What happened on the four interceptions?

"The deep one to Elijah [Moore], I just got a little too aggressive instead of just taking what they gave me," he said. "The one to Keelan [Cole], I just left the ball inside and wasn't able to finish my throw. And the other one was just some miscommunication with Corey [Davis]. I've got to learn from it. Those kinds of things can't happen."

And were the Bills sitting on the Jets' short passing game and checkdown success that worked so well against the Bengals?