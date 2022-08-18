Mike LaFleur Sees 3 Positives as Zach Wilson Takes Mental Reps & Rehabs Knee

The Room's Decorated the Same

A second positive is that the Jets' QB room is unusually similar to last year's room. After Flacco returned to the Green & White in a trade with the Eagles, after Josh Johnson departed for the Ravens in December, before Chris Streveler signed this July, the room had the same five core actors — QBs Wilson, Flacco, Mike White, coaches LaFleur and Calabrese — that it does now.

"We didn't have to get to know each other going into this year like we did last year, with Zach being a rookie, I didn't know Mike, I didn't know James Morgan at all," LaFleur recalled. "When we all got back here in April, everyone knew each other, and so you can just hit the ground running right there. There's something to be said about that because of the trust factor. I believe they trust me, and I'm going to everything I can to help them be the best they can be, and they know Rob's going to do the same thing."

Among the teammates who expressed confidence in a Flacco fill-in period is T George Fant.

"Joe's been having a really good camp and he's a really good palyer," Fant said. "We;ve played with him before. We know what he brings to the table. He knows the system. So we're very confident in Joe's game."

You've Got to Know When to Fold 'Em

The final plus, although one that has to be internalized by Wilson for it to be a valuable lesson learned, is knowing when to cut a 7-yard scramble back inside and when to slide inbounds or jog out of bounds without contact and with the ball secured. Saleh reminded his QB that the best play in the second series of the preseason opener is to take that ball out of bounds, and LaFleur mentioned the same Thursday.

"These guys are competitors," the OC said. "What I said to Zach was, even if this was the first [regular-season] game in the first quarter, you still wouldn't want to do that. Now, you're in the fourth quarter of a game, on a third-and-5, and you're scrambling to go make a play to go win a football game, that's a whole different deal.