Jets Select CB Michael Carter II in the 5th Round of the Draft

May 01, 2021 at 02:23 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

AP19321041783013-carter-ii-thumb
Ben McKeown/Associated Press

The Jets added a defensive back in Round 5 of the 2021 NFL Draft with the selection of Michael Carter II from Duke.

More to follow...

2021-DRAFT---SEASON-TICKET-SLATE---V3

Related Content

news

Jets Select LB Jamien Sherwood in 5th Round of 2021 NFL Draft

Auburn Product, Who Became Full-Time Starter Last Year, Has 'the Striking Power to Leave a Mark'
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas Trades Back with Raiders in Round 5 

Green & White Has 3 Picks in Each of the Next Two Rounds 
news

4-for-4 in Round 4: Jets Go Offense Again with RB Michael Carter

Tar Heels' Record-Breaking Back: 'It's a Dream Come True ... I'm Just Excited to Be a Jet'
news

4 Things About Jets' 2021 Draft Picks (and 1 Other Thing)

QB Zach Wilson to Bring the Headband to the NFL; Elijah Moore Becomes a RB After the Catch
news

GM Joe Douglas Has 6 More Picks on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Three for the Offense: QB Zach Wilson, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and WR Elijah Moore 
news

Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2021 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets
news

Jets, at Top of Round 2, Take 'Dynamic' Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore

GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh Add Him to Round 1 Bounty of QB Zach Wilson & OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
news

Jets Top Pick Zach Wilson: 'I Can't Wait to Get Started'

QB Wanted to Go to the Jets, Likes the Offensive System to Be Employed Under HC Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur
news

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker: I'll Play Where Jets Need Me

No. 14 Pick Could Form an Imposing Left-Side Duo With Mekhi Becton
news

Jets Trade Up to No. 14 Overall, Pick Southern Cal OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

Send No. 23 Plus 2 Third-Rounders to Minnesota in Exchange for Vikings' 1st- and 4th-Round Choices
news

Jets Trade Up 9 Spots in First Round of NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Jumps From No. 23 to No. 14 and Draft USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
Advertising