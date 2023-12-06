MetLife Stadium, Jets, Giants and Ticketmaster Extend Partnership

Official Ticketing Partner Will Continue to Provide Seamless Ticketing Experience

Dec 06, 2023 at 10:14 AM
20231015_PG_NYJvsPHI-055-thumb

Today, MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets, and the New York Giants announced a multi-year extension of their long-standing partnership with Ticketmaster. After a record 18 summer concerts at MetLife Stadium this year, the ticket industry leader will continue to provide ticketing services for all Jets and Giants games, and all concerts, tours, and events.

Guests at MetLife Stadium will continue to enjoy a seamless ticketing experience, from discovery and purchase to event day, using Ticketmaster's centralized platform. Its industry-leading tools remain available to manage verified tickets on mobile devices, including through the New York Jets and New York Giants apps powered by Ticketmaster, and to access important venue and ticket information. Additionally, Ticketmaster's data and insights will continue to support the venue and teams' engagement with new and existing fans, further personalizing the live event experience.

"Creating a memorable, positive experience for everyone who comes to MetLife Stadium is a critical part of our mission," said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. "We are delighted to extend and expand our successful partnership with Ticketmaster who has been with us since Day 1 because they continue to provide our guests with the best platform for purchasing, accessing, and transferring tickets."

MetLife Stadium is one of the busiest stadiums in the world and the 2024 concert season has already kicked off with Morgan Wallen (May 17-18), Rolling Stones (May 23), George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town (June 8), Luke Combs (July 19-20) and Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band (August 17), all currently on sale. Additionally, the Stadium will host the NHL Stadium Series for the first time ever on Feb. 17 and 18 with 4 local teams (Devils, Flyers, Islanders and Rangers) taking the ice.

"MetLife Stadium is an iconic venue that attracts some of the country's most passionate fans from across sports and music," said Marla Ostroff, Managing Director of North America at Ticketmaster. "Since opening day, we've proudly worked with the MetLife team to ensure that its fans have a seamless experience from ticket purchase through entry, allowing them to focus on what's most important: enjoying the events they love."

Related Content

news

Jets vs. Texans | 3 Things to Know for Week 14

Robert Saleh's Relationship with DeMeco Ryans Goes Back to 2006; C.J. Stroud on Pace to Make NFL History
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Names QB Zach Wilson Starter vs. Houston

No. 2 Overall Pick in 2021 Is Back in the Lineup After Two Weeks as Emergency Third Quarterback
news

Jets Place TE C.J. Uzomah on Injured Reserve; Activate TE Kenny Yeboah

Yeboah Was Placed on IR in August, Returned to Practice Nov. 15
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Texans

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Home Game Against Houston
news

Jets Sign QB Brett Rypien; Release QB Tim Boyle

OL Xavier Newman Returns to the Practice Squad; DL Tanzel Smart Heads to P-Squad Injured Reserve 
news

Inside the Numbers | Jermaine Johnson Edges Ahead in Jets' Tight Sack Race

Xavier Gipson Joins a Short List of Quadruple-Duty Rookie Performers in Franchise History
news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2023

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh 'Not There Yet' On Starting QB Decision

Zach Wilson Expressed Desire to Play, But Saleh Still Contemplating Decision
news

Notebook | TE C.J. Uzomah Headed to Injured Reserve With MCL Injury

Jets Playmakers Adjusting to Different QBs; Jermaine Johnson Comments on Florida State's Playoff Omission
news

Jets Sign DL Bruce Hector to Practice Squad

Green & White Place DL Perrion Winfrey on Injured Reserve
news

3 Takeaways | Jets Defense Focused on Turnovers After Loss to Falcons

Xavier Gipson Emerging on Offense; Dalvin Cook Continues to Flash 
Advertising