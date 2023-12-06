MetLife Stadium, Jets, Giants and Ticketmaster Extend Partnership

Today, MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets, and the New York Giants announced a multi-year extension of their long-standing partnership with Ticketmaster. After a record 18 summer concerts at MetLife Stadium this year, the ticket industry leader will continue to provide ticketing services for all Jets and Giants games, and all concerts, tours, and events.

Guests at MetLife Stadium will continue to enjoy a seamless ticketing experience, from discovery and purchase to event day, using Ticketmaster's centralized platform. Its industry-leading tools remain available to manage verified tickets on mobile devices, including through the New York Jets and New York Giants apps powered by Ticketmaster, and to access important venue and ticket information. Additionally, Ticketmaster's data and insights will continue to support the venue and teams' engagement with new and existing fans, further personalizing the live event experience.

"Creating a memorable, positive experience for everyone who comes to MetLife Stadium is a critical part of our mission," said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. "We are delighted to extend and expand our successful partnership with Ticketmaster who has been with us since Day 1 because they continue to provide our guests with the best platform for purchasing, accessing, and transferring tickets."

MetLife Stadium is one of the busiest stadiums in the world and the 2024 concert season has already kicked off with Morgan Wallen (May 17-18), Rolling Stones (May 23), George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town (June 8), Luke Combs (July 19-20) and Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band (August 17), all currently on sale. Additionally, the Stadium will host the NHL Stadium Series for the first time ever on Feb. 17 and 18 with 4 local teams (Devils, Flyers, Islanders and Rangers) taking the ice.