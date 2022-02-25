Members of Jets' 2021 Draft Were a Fast Crowd at Their Pro Days

The Speed Merchants

2—WR Elijah Moore, Mississippi

4—RB Michael Carter, North Carolina

5B—CB Michael Carter II, Duke

5C—DB Jason Pinnock, Pittsburgh

6B—CB Brandin Echols, Kentucky

Let the speed begin. Moore clocked a 4.35-second time in the 40-yard dash, third-fastest among wideouts and in the top 10 among all timed participants. Moore also showed off his quick twitch and change of direction with a 4.00 in the 20-yard shuttle, second-best among WRs, and a 6.67 in the three-cone, third-fastest among all timed candidates regardless of position.

The first MC hammer that the Jets dropped on day three was the Tar Heels running back. Carter's 4.54 time in the 40 wasn't exceptional but what did stand out, similar to Moore, his fellow rookie skill position star, were his 20 shuttle time of 3.98 seconds — one of the fastest by any timed player in the last five years — and his three-cone of 6.83, second among this year's RBs.

Most noteworthy about MC2's events was his 4.36-second 40 time, putting him, Moore and Echols among the top 10 fastest players, regardless of position, in the draft. Pinnock sped through the short shuttle with a 4.10-second time, tied for 13th-fastest among all positions. His 6.90 time in the three-cone was identical to Carter II and down the list at corner, as was his 4.49 40 time.

Echols wound up starting 14 Jets games at RCB, in part because of his athleticism that was on display at Kentucky's pro day. His 40 time, 4.34 by one source, 4.36 by another, put him among the top five fastest draft candidates regardless of position. Then there was his 42.5" vertical leap, also a top-five figure among all candidates and possibly the best VL by any Jets-draftee-to-be in the past 16 years of combines/pro days.

The Hybrids

5A—LB Jamien Sherwood, Auburn

6A—LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State

Sherwood and Nasirildeen came into the draft listed as safeties because that's where they played in college. But Douglas, HC Robert Saleh and DC Jeff Ulbrich planned from the start to convert them to LB. The jury's still out on their transition since Sherwood spent more than half the season on IR and Nasirildeen didn't play many snaps on defense.

Sherwood (6-1¾, 216) was in the linebackers' top 10 with a 36.0" vertical and a 10-3 broad jump. He and Nasirildeen checked in with middle-of-the-backer-pack times in the three-cone and short shuttle. Nasirildeen measured 6-3 1/4 and 215 pounds. His FSU pro day was underwhelming because he was gutting out his workout with a hamstring injury that kept him from participating in the 40 and broad jump. Hamsah's best numbers back then: 6-3¼, 215 pounds, and an 81⅞" wingspan.

Big Rig with Zip

6C—DL Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas