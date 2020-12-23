Mekhi Becton on Jets Role: 'I Want to Have Everything on My Shoulders'

In reality, it would have been a major coup for Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton to be named to this year's Pro Bowl, whose rosters were announced Tuesday night. Especially at his position, rookies don't generally ascend to all-star status. With an electorate of fans, coaches and players, that's a tough nut for a first-year man to crack.

"It's just one of those things I can't control," Becton told reporters after Wednesdsay's practice about not making that particular squad, although he did come in first among tackles in the fans' online voting. "I mean, I go out there every day to win and do what's best for my team. The solo accolades are going to come when they come. So it's just something I can't control. ... Maybe I've got to do better."

Becton's been doing plenty well already. He's earned raves each game, from those fans, coaches and players plus the network broadcasters who work each game and sing his praises on the air. He's become a pivotal piece to the Jets' future offensive puzzle.

Case in point: When the Green & White absolutely had to have a touchdown against the Rams on Sunday, and it was fourth-down-and-goal from a foot away, Head Coach Adam Gase called for the ball to go to RB Frank Gore. And he called for the play to be run off Becton. The 6-7, 363-pounder sealed off Rams uber-DL Aaron Donald to the right, while Jets tight ends plowed Rams to the left out of the way, allowing Gore to go over and the Jets to up the ante to 20-3 en route to their 23-20 stunner.