Mecole Hardman Jr Is 'Continuing to Build Chemistry' With Aaron Rodgers

While WR Mecole Hardman Jr. had to rehab following core surgery this offseason and is learning a new offense with a new team, he is "starting to feel good" a couple of weeks into his first training camp with the Jets.

"I think every day you learn something different, and you get more comfortable with certain concepts and certain signals," Hardman said. "I think it's coming along pretty well."

Hardman suffered an abdominal injury last November, which caused him to miss two months of playing time in Kansas City. He played in the Chiefs' AFC Championship win over the Bengals but a reaggravation of the injury forced Hardman to miss the Super Bowl. Now fully healthy, Hardman is soaking up every minute on the field to build a connection with his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

"Yeah, we're continuing trying to build the chemistry," Hardman said. "Aaron is a tricky guy when it comes to certain things, but I think it comes with time. I think we still need to get on the same page. For us, like quick game and intermediate, I think we're pretty fine. As far as the deep ball go, we got to figure out when we're going to back shoulder and when we're going to throw it over the top, so that's coming. But other than that, we are doing well."

Hardman didn't participate in the Jets' Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this spring due to his rehab schedule. However, head coach Robert Saleh has seen Hardman's progress in camp and knows he has yet to reach his full potential.