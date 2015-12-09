Marshall Named AFC Offensive Player of Week

Jets WR Receives Honor from NFL After His Heroics Helped Lead OT Comeback Win over Giants

Dec 09, 2015 at 01:50 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The NFL has named Jets WR Brandon Marshall AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his 12-catch, 131-yard game in the overtime win over the Giants that included his 9-yard touchdown reception with 27 seconds left in regulation.

Immediately after the game, Marshall deflected any personal praise onto his teammates for executing their 10-point fourth-quarter comeback, one of the largest in franchise history.

"We all played a part in it, and that's the special thing," he said. "And that's what Fitz [Ryan Fitzpatrick] tries to do. A lot of quarterbacks try to do that. I think it's healthy for our team, I think it's healthy for our offense. It's special when you see Q [Quincy Enunwa] get involved, you see Deck [Eric Decker] lead the way, I

may catch a ball here or there. And Bilal Powell, he's just amazing. He gets in there, he only knows one speed, and he's been a great help late in ballgames recently."

That's of course what top players do. They include everyone. But they also receive individual accolades. For Marshall, this isn't as many Player of the Week honors as one might think — it's only his third, after being similarly honored in 2008 and 2009 with Denver.

Jets WRs also haven't scored this award often or recently. Wesley Walker was the first to do it after his four-touchdown overtime eruption against Miami in 1986. Al Toon took it once in 1990. And Keyshawn Johnson was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Week after the 1998 AFC Divisional Round triumph over Jacksonville. And that's it.

As for all positions, it's the Jets' third Player of the Week award this season (Darrelle Revis got the defensive award after Week 2 and P Ryan Quigley the special teams honor after Week 9) but the first Offensive POW since QB Geno Smith won it after his 2013 Week 5 showing at Atlanta.

Frame-by-Frame: Marshall Equalizer

Click Through to See the Touchdown that Sent the Jets to Their OT Victory

Marshall achieved any number of personal and team milestones during his performance. Here are a few:

■ His 12 receptions are puny compared to his NFL-record 21 catches for the Broncos in a loss to the Colts. Yet it tied for the third-most by a wideout in a game in Jets annals, trailing only Toon's 14- and 13-catch games. (FB Clark Gaines' 17 vs. San Francisco in 1980 is the franchise mark.) The last 12-catch WR was Laveranues Coles in 2006.

■ HIs 25-yard catch-and-run on the Jets' fourth-quarter field goal drive gave him 1,000 receiving yards for the season. It's the first four-figure season by a Jet since Jerricho Cotchery in 2007, and it was Marshall's eighth, all in the last nine seasons, and made him the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards with four different teams.

■ The 9-yard TD grab did double duty. It was the Jets' first TD in four seasons for a tie or a lead in the last two minutes of a game or in OT. (Last: Mark Sanchez to Santonio Holmes in the 28-24 win over Buffalo in 2011.) And it lifted Marshall to his seventh 100-yard game of the year, most in a regular season by a Jet since Don Maynard's seven in 1968, and the 40th of his career.

■ Eight of his 12 receptions went for first downs, giving him a team-leading 55 first downs on the year. (Chris Ivory has 50.) And his one third-down conversion gave him 21 on the  year. (Decker has 18.)

■ His 22-yard catch in the second quarter and the 25-yarder in the fourth gives him 13 receptions of 20-plus yards this year, still well off the franchise mark of 26 set by Maynard in '65 and equaled by George Sauer in '68, but we sure don't want to hold Brandon back on big plays down the stretch.

■ Last, for now, Marshall continues to move up other team season lists. His 83 receptions are already tied for eighth-most in franchise history and he's on pace to become the Jets' first 100-catch receiver. His 1,062 yards, meanwhile, are 20th but put him in position to at least challenge for Maynard's franchise mark of 1,434 yards set in '67.

