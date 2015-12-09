Marshall Named AFC Offensive Player of Week

Marshall achieved any number of personal and team milestones during his performance. Here are a few:

■ His 12 receptions are puny compared to his NFL-record 21 catches for the Broncos in a loss to the Colts. Yet it tied for the third-most by a wideout in a game in Jets annals, trailing only Toon's 14- and 13-catch games. (FB Clark Gaines' 17 vs. San Francisco in 1980 is the franchise mark.) The last 12-catch WR was Laveranues Coles in 2006.

■ HIs 25-yard catch-and-run on the Jets' fourth-quarter field goal drive gave him 1,000 receiving yards for the season. It's the first four-figure season by a Jet since Jerricho Cotchery in 2007, and it was Marshall's eighth, all in the last nine seasons, and made him the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards with four different teams.

■ The 9-yard TD grab did double duty. It was the Jets' first TD in four seasons for a tie or a lead in the last two minutes of a game or in OT. (Last: Mark Sanchez to Santonio Holmes in the 28-24 win over Buffalo in 2011.) And it lifted Marshall to his seventh 100-yard game of the year, most in a regular season by a Jet since Don Maynard's seven in 1968, and the 40th of his career.

■ Eight of his 12 receptions went for first downs, giving him a team-leading 55 first downs on the year. (Chris Ivory has 50.) And his one third-down conversion gave him 21 on the year. (Decker has 18.)

■ His 22-yard catch in the second quarter and the 25-yarder in the fourth gives him 13 receptions of 20-plus yards this year, still well off the franchise mark of 26 set by Maynard in '65 and equaled by George Sauer in '68, but we sure don't want to hold Brandon back on big plays down the stretch.