Marques Murrell Signed

Nov 07, 2007 at 09:10 AM
The New York Jets have signed linebacker Marques Murrell from the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Murrell (6'2", 246) was a two-time I-AA All-America first-teamer at Appalachian State, where he recorded 36 sacks and set a school record by forcing 18 fumbles. The Fayetteville, N.C., native helped the Mountaineers win two consecutive national championships (2005-06). He originally signed with the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent April 30, was waived Sept. 1, and was signed to the practice squad Sept. 3.

Murrell is the younger brother of Adrian Murrell, who rushed for 3,447 yards as a Jets RB from 1993-97.

