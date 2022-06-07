Mark Sanchez Says the Jets Have a 'Special Place' in His Heart

Landing with the Jets, Sanchez acknowledged that he entered a unique situation -- a young gunslinger surrounded by a mostly veteran group. That combination turned out to be special for the Jets in 2009 and 2010 as the team advanced to the AFC championship game each season, unable, however, to clear the final hurdle to the Super Bowl.

On the outside looking in the past couple of years, Sanchez said he's watched as general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have weathered the tough times and prepared themselves well for the coming seasons.

"I said two drafts ago that if they can withstand the external pressure of building something the right way, drafting and developing, adding key pieces, they'd be fine," Sanchez said. "And the quarterback [Zach Wilson] can sling it, he'll be fine and get better and better as he gets more experience. They drafted Breece Hall. Are you kidding me? The guy's a baller. I had a ton of Iowa State games. The dude is going to be good. And [Braxton Berrios] you need a guy like that, a glue-type of guy from the neck up."

Sanchez will be the first to recognize that he and Wilson were dropped into different situations when they joined the Jets -- a rookie surrounded by vets compared to a rookie surrounded by other equally inexperienced players (for the most part).

"I love his mentality, that he has no problem cutting the thing loose," Sanchez said. "Part of being a rookie quarterback is that people do make comparisons. But it's not me and Zach, but the team, the potential at the time of the draft. This is a young team, I got drafted to a vet team. As a rookie, does the team help win games in spite of quarterback? Hell, yeah. As you learn, you become the reason why you win some games.

"In my second year, we beat Houston, Detroit and Cleveland on the last play of the game, three in a row. It all works together. Zach figuring it out last year, testing what he can't get away with. Now he's got the same scheme and he got a chance to step away [missing four games to injury last season] and watch, and I think he learned a lot. I think he's on the right track. Talent-wise he's through the roof. Now it's from the neck up, learn when to cut bait and not force it on third down. It's easy to see from the outside that he's a gunslinger. He's got the drive and work ethic. I'm seeing everything I need to see."

The man who came to be known as the "Sanchize" during his four seasons in Green & White said he cherishes every moment of his time with the Jets.