Marcus Maye: 'These Young Guys Aren't Scared at All'

He was asked to delve into what's different and how he has dealt with constant change -- among the coaching staff and his teammates.

"They're doing a great job treating us all the same, old and young," he said, referring to the coaches. "They keep everyone on the same page, hold everyone accountable the same way. I like that. They do listen to us, they ask us for a lot of feedback. How can I help? And vice versa. They're making sure everyone is doing well and getting the job done.

"It's kind of been like that since I've been here, each year just learning to adapt to what's new. You can't necessarily worry about what year guys are in or how many years they've played in the league. We all have to find a way to get on the same page so we can win games."

The lion's share of the work at safety is expected to go to Maye and Lamarcus Joyner, signed in free agency from the Raiders in the offseason. Ashtyn Davis also could work his way onto the field in some packages.

For the 2021 season, the Jets tagged Maye as their franchise player and then the sides could not reach agreement on a new contract before the start of training camp.

"Once that was over with, I just put it to the side and got back to the basics of playing football," he said. "Once I get on the grass I never worry about anything else."

Asked which is more important, winning games or being among the highest-paid safeties in the NFL, Maye said: "Winning games is first, that's what you play the game for. Also taking care of your family and making sure you're set up for the future. Control the controllables. If you have no control over something, there's no point in getting all upset. If you're not here to win games, then what are you doing this for?"

With the next three days off before the Jets return to practice on Monday to prepare for their 2021 NFL season opener at Carolina on Sept. 12, No. 20 said that he's ready for his next adventure.