 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mangini Will Not Return as Jets Head Coach

Dec 29, 2008 at 04:39 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

122908_woody_johnson_mike_tannenbaum_presser_320.jpg


The Jets have announced today that Eric Mangini will not return as head coach.

Woody Johnson, the team's owner and chief executive officer, and Mike Tannenbaum, executive vice president/general manager, made the announcement at a news conference this morning at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.

"This is about the most difficult thing you can do as franchise owner, and that's making a change at head coach," Johnson said. "Eric's been our coach for three years. He's done some amazing things. Nobody's worked harder. He knows his X's and O's. He's a good teacher.

"But Mike and I felt it was time to make a change. It's not a decision we reached yesterday or 10 minutes ago. This was a decision running through the season."

The team will begin an immediate, aggressive search for its 17th head coach and its 15th full-time field leader.

"The process begins today," Tannenbaum said. "We're not going to comment on anybody specifically today, but process will be thorough. We want to get the right fit for the organization."

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the Jets completed a 9-7 season with a 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at the Meadowlands and finished out of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

When Johnson and Tannenbaum hired Mangini, the former Jets assistant and New England defensive coordinator and secondary coach, two days before his 35th birthday on Jan. 17, 2006, he became the 15th-youngest head coach in NFL history.

At that time, Johnson also promoted Tannenbaum from assistant general manager to GM, and Tannenbaum and Mangini had a relationship dating to the Cleveland Browns in the mid-Nineties.

"I respect Eric, I admire him," Tannenbaum said. "He's loyal, he's smart. I think the world of him. But at the end of day, when I sat down with Woody, we had to make the right decision, not the easy one. But I am human and it hurt on a personal standpoint. But it's what's best for the New York Jets. We've made that decision and now we're going to move forward."

In his first year at the helm, Mangini directed the Jets to a 10-6 record and a wild-card berth in the 2006 playoffs. Last season the Jets went 4-12. He finishes his tenure as head coach with a 23-26 record including the playoffs.

Both executives addressed questions on Brett Favre, saying they'd like the future Hall of Fame quarterback to return for his second season with the Jets.

"I hope so," Johnson said about a Favre return. "I think it's too early. I think you've got to deactivate for a while. ... I just think he adds a lot to the team that's positive."

"We as an organization want Brett back," Tannenbaum said. "Where we're focused right now is on the start of a thorough search for a new coach."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aside from Bryce Huff, What Is the Jets' Most Interesting In-House Free Agency Decision?

Free Agency Begins on March 13
news

Jets Release LB Maalik Hall

2023 Undrafted Free Agent Spent Last Season on Injured Reserve
news

Tight End Reset | After Career Year, Tyler Conklin Believes He Has Another Gear

Robert Saleh "Excited" About Jeremy Ruckert's Versatility and What He Can Do
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on S Tony Adams: 'He's Going to Be a Fixture Here for a While'

Second-Year DB Says QB Aaron Rodgers 'Brought that Juice' Back to Late Season Practices
news

Remembering Jim Furey, 1961 New York Titans LB, Who Died Last Month at 91

Injury Ended His Pro Playing Career Too Quickly, but He Had a Lifelong Love of Football and Athletic Competition
news

Where Are They Now: Doug Middleton

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Appalachian State
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Stands Tall in Every Competition

Sauce on QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Everyone Gravitated Toward Him...I Love That Guy' 
news

The Stories Behind the Top Six Photos of 2023

Jets Photographers Describe Some of Their Favorite Photos from the 2023 Season
news

Wide Receiver Reset | Jets, Garrett Wilson Seek More Input from the Wideout Position in 2024

Who Will Step Up from Among Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Browlee Plus Free Agents and Draft Picks?
news

What is John-Franklin Myers' Offseason Goal?

Versatile Veteran Jets Defender Wants to Turn Pressures Into Sacks
news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | After the Senior Bowl, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

ESPN's Matt Miller Has Jets Select a Standout Tackle, The Sporting News Picks Top Tight End 
news

Jets Left Guard Laken Tomlinson: 'I'm Definitely Blessed'

Starter of 114 Consecutive Games Says Future Is Bright with Joe Tippman, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Aaron Rodgers
Advertising