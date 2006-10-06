Mangini Hopes Road Rage Continues





Head coach Eric Mangini met with the media Friday for the final time before his New York Jets face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday AFC match-up. Both teams enter the contest with 2-2 records and hope to avenge close week four losses.

So far this season, both Jets victories came on the road and Mangini hopes to see that trend continue.

"It's always good to be able to win on the road," Mangini said. "I'm obviously pleased that we have been successful there. I would like to win at home as well. I think it's good to get those road victories and having two is already a good step."

Read below for Mangini's Full Transcript

New York Jets' Head Coach Eric Mangini, 10.6

Opening Statement…

Today, we are going to work a normal Friday practice; moving into the "red zone". Our work on two-minute defense has been very important to us. The two-minute offense works both ways. We try to do that during the course of the week, even if it's not on the opponent we're facing, but to work on the mechanics of it. The red area has been extremely helpful for us offensively and also very important defensively. There is a huge correlation there, obviously, between wins and losses, if you can keep them to three instead of seven and vice versa.

On emphasizing touchdowns over field goals today…

Each situation will be different and we'll evaluate it as we go and see how the game is going.

On being confident with two wins on the road…

It's always good to be able to win on the road, and it's always hard to win on the road. I'm obviously pleased that we have been successful there. I would like to win at home, as well. I think it's good to get those road victories and having two is already a good step.

On what he attributes team's success on the road to…

We always try to work in an environment that has a lot of distractions with the music. We want to force communication and force the guys to operate in an environment where there are a lot of things going on outside of just practice. I think that helps. I don't know if that's the sole factor, but I think any time you create any sort of environment that's a little different than the norm, it improves focus.

On how the offensive line can improve…

It honestly is a collective effort offensively. If we had done a better job on the perimeter and on the cuts and reads, there were more yards to be made last week. When you see the big plays really happen, that's when you get 11 guys finishing a play and executing their assignments. That's the goal.

On assessing Justin Miller's performance versus IND…

I think he's improving. I think there are a lot of things that he can do to continue to improve. That's true with a lot of those guys. The harder you study and the more you prep and the better you understand the different types of players that you're going against, the easier the game is and the more the game slows down. He's working at that. Like all of us, it's a work in progress, and building on it each week and getting a little bit better. As he does that and gets more of a pattern and continues his growth, he has excellent natural ability and I think you'll see improvements.

On what Mangini has learned about WR Laveranues Coles that maybe he didn't see before…

The toughness that he has. You appreciate that from afar, but when you see it and when you understand the different things that physically take place, his toughness really shows.

On Coles' versatility, being an explosive player and a play maker…

I think he has both. I remember a question earlier in the season about us having no explosive receivers and the fact that we didn't have game-breaking types of players. At that point, I said I really believed in this group, and I saw that in him. They've shown it week-in and week-out, whether it be the deep ball or whether it be catching them on the shorter route and then running after the catch. I thought Jerricho's play last week, the stiff arm there to get in the end zone, some of that is just sheer will. I like that, the toughness that whole group has.

On if Kellen Clemens is the second quarterback…

Whether you're the second quarterback or the third quarterback, what I like to do is just randomly throw you in. Some of it is planned and some of it is random, because that's the way the game goes. A guy could be the third nickel substituted defensive back and then before you know it, you're playing 45 plays. If you don't go into the game planning to be the starter and preparing like you're the starter, then when it happens, it's not a good situation. Some of that is just to keep him sharp and to gauge his progress, as well to see if what he's doing in the classroom is translating out on the field.

On if Clemens is surpassing Patrick Ramsey at the second QB position…

It's a part of the whole prep. What I like that Kellen and Patrick do is, every day after practice, they get a group of skill guys together and go through the whole script. Even though they have gotten a limited amount of reps, they repeat practice themselves and with some of the other guys that may have gotten limited reps, and they go through the mechanics and the operation. That's good for them and good for us.

On if Clemens practicing with the second team yesterday was planned…

It was a little bit of both. I think one was planned and for one we wanted to see how well he was paying attention.

On the status of David Barrett…

He's moving along. He worked a little bit yesterday and will work some today. Some of it is precautionary. Some of it is to make sure he has the reps he needs. He has the physical work he needs and the conditioning he needs, and making sure he doesn't re-aggravate the injury. That's how we try to do it each week, is give them enough prep so they operate effectively, maybe even something at a lower tempo and get them enough conditioning with the same focus.

On Jacksonville and their ability to control the clock with the run and the pass...

They can do a lot of things to hurt you and control the clock. When you can control the clock, with the running game and explosion plays, it's difficult defensively because where do you apply your resources. It's a really good thing offensively. And then the size they have, whether it's a receiver or tight end or quarterback - it's a big, strong physical group that outweigh most people they play against. They look good getting off the bus.

On if Derrick Blaylock is dressing this weekend…

Derrick's situation is the same as all of the injured guys; we try throughout the week to see what kind of progress they're making, and then we make those decisions. We gauge it as we go. The final decision could come as late as Sunday, before the game. The way that Derrick operates, whether he's active or inactive - his preparation doesn't change. He's a great example active or inactive, getting a lot of reps, or not getting a lot of reps. He prepares the same way as if he's going to be the starter. That's what you want everybody to do. He has also been working really well on Special Teams.