Looking for a Late Boost, Jets Gave the Ball to QB Trevor Siemian

Little was working for the Jets' offense on a dank and dreary Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Whether it was early "missed opportunities," as HC Robert Saleh said, turnovers or untimely and damaging penalties, the offense could not find a rhythm or the end zone in a 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the fifth loss in a row for the Green & White (4-8) coming after a three-game winning streak.

With limited production from an offense directed by QB Tim Boyle, Saleh tried to animate the unit when he replaced Boyle (14 of 25 for 128 yards and an interception) with Trevor Siemian. Siemian had been signed to the practice squad in September and elevated to the 53-man roster on Nov. 21 as Boyle's backup when Saleh decided to bench Zach Wilson.

"I was just trying to spark the offense," Saleh said after the game. When asked about who the QB would be in next Sunday's game against visiting Houston, he said: "I'm not there yet with regards to next week."

Siemian is in his second go-round with the Jets, having appeared in one game for the team in 2019. He said he found out he would be going under center toward the end of the third quarter after a Boyle pass intended for Garrett Wilson (3 receptions for 50 yards) was intercepted by Jessie Bates at the Atlanta 32-yard line.

"I just tried to get loose, get a couple plays ready," Siemian said. "You're like let's try to win the game, that's all."

When the Falcons were forced to punt after burning a couple of minutes off the clock, Siemian entered with 13:06 to play. He quickly connected with TE Tyler Conklin for 16 yards. Two plays later, RB Breece Hall drew an unnecessary roughness penalty after catching a screen pass and the Jets were in business with a first down near midfield. The drive, however, stalled.