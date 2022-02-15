Leon Washington Scratched a Coaching Itch as a Senior Bowl Coordinator

However, setting that team goal aside, Neon Leon turned his physical and mental abilities on the gridiron into record-book performances not just for his teams but in the NFL.

■ Thirty years after Bruce Harper set the Green & White season record with 2,157 all-purpose yards, Washington surged past Harper with 2,332 yards in 2008.

■ He set the Jets career mark with four KO-return touchdowns from 2006-09. Then he shattered Seattle's career mark with four more KOR TDs from 2010-12.

■ That adds up to eight kickoff return TDs in his NFL career. No. 8 with the Seahawks in 2012 tied him with Josh Cribbs for the career mark and Cordarrelle Patterson, still active, got to eight in 2020.

"It's a special thing," he said of his eight scores. "It's good from the Jets organization's standpoint that they can be a part of that, and it's special, it's down in the history books."

The Jets organization also had a hand in Washington's coaching career, as did Saleh. But it may surprise some fans of No. 29 in green and white that he came to the pros with coaching blood coursing through his veins.

"I always had the itch for it," he said. "And then having three boys and a little girl at home, I'm always coaching. And honestly, all I know is football. I know the game, I grew up in Florida playing the game, outside all the time So for me it was just natural to give back to the game in this way."

Washington did several NFL coaching internships, which is where he ran into Saleh, first as a player when Saleh was the Seahawks' defensive quality control coach, then in 2016 with his hometown team when Saleh was coaching the Jaguars' linebackers.

"When he was a quality control guy, he was awesome," Washington recalled of Saleh. "And in Jacksonville, one thing that sticks out to me is that about 5:45 we'd get into the weightroom to work out, and every single day I expected him not to be there. But he was there every single day. I know the work ethic he'll put into this, the genuine care he has for the players, who really want to play for him. And I know how smart he is as a coach, really, really detailed.

When Saleh extended a chance to coach with the Jets, "it was just a natural fit for me to come help him out."

Washington came aboard a year ago, joining Michael Ghobrial as assistants on Boyer's ST staff. He worked with Braxton Berrios, who led the league in kickoff-return average, and he got to observe the rapid development of rookie RB Michael Carter — another Jets fourth-round RB pick whose selection Leon got to reveal publicly on day three of the April draft.

"In so many ways, Michael is similar to me," Washington said. "His size coming in, he can break a bunch of tackles, he's extremely smart, you can tell he was well-coached in college. And he's just a gamer. You can feel his intensity on the field. We're heading in the right direction when we bring in guys like that."