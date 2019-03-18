LB/ST Neville Hewitt Re-Signs with Jets

Mar 18, 2019 at 03:23 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

wide-hewitt

The Jets have re-signed linebacker Neville Hewitt.

Hewitt became an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday but his agent and the Jets continued contract talks and struck a deal for him to return to the Green & White for his fifth NFL season.

Hewitt (6'2", 234), who played his college ball at Marshall, signed as an undrafted free agent with Miami in 2015 and played for the Dolphins with Adam Gase as his head coach in 2016 and '17.

He came to the Jets as a free agent signee last year and was a valuable addition. Through the first 12 games he was used predominantly on special teams and logged 252 ST plays, second at that time only to Terrence Brooks' 289 plays.

When Darron Lee began his late-season NFL suspension, Hewitt shifted his emphasis to defense, starting the last four games at inside linebacker and receiving 252 defensive snaps.

For the season, Hewitt played in all 16 games with four starts. On defense he had 39 tackles and career highs of 1.5 sacks and five QB hits. On special teams, his 12 tackles were second on the Jets only to rookie Trenton Cannon's 16 tackles.

For his pro career, he has played in 54 games (11 starts) and has 128 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one recovery.

Related Content

news

Inside the Numbers | Large Jets Losses Followed by Surprising Jets Wins

New England Was 'One of Those Dog Days in the NFL' but Green & White Can Still Woof vs. Bengals
news

Notebook | Availability of Jets WR Corey Davis 'Not Looking Good' Sunday Vs. Bengals

3 Players Ruled Out; George Fant, Mike White Channeling Western Kentucky Chemistry
news

Jets-Bengals Game Preview | QB Down, but General Could Be Up

LB C.J. Mosely Likely to Play Against Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Bengals - Friday

WR Corey Davis (Hip) Doubtful for Sunday's Game
news

Joe Flacco: 'I See Myself Playing Here at Some Point'

With Rookie QB Zach Wilson Out 2-4 Weeks, Veteran QB Returns to the Jets 
news

Will the Jets Find First-Quarter Fortune Against the Bengals?

Green & White Close Out Season Slate vs. New England in Week 7 
news

Jets QB Mike White's Aims in First Pro Start: 'Do My Job, Help This Team Win'

Backup 'Persevered, Worked My Tail Off, Put Myself in This Situation' to Get Starting Nod Sunday vs. Bengals
news

5 Jets to Watch When Bengals Return to MetLife for 1st Time Since 2016

Mike White Gets the QB Start; CBs Bryce Hall & Brandin Echols Will Be Tested by Joe Burrow-to-Ja'Marr Chase
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Bengals - Thursday

WR Corey Davis (Hip) & C.J. Mosley (Hamstring) Both Limited Participants
news

View From Jets D-Line: 'The Team Goes as We Go'

John Franklin-Myers and Folorunso Fatukasi Eager to Get After the Bengals
news

Where Are They Now: Matt Monger

Catch Up with the Former Linebacker from Oklahoma State
news

Jets Ink Partnership with COVID-19 Testing Pioneer Quidel

Organizations Will Donate 10,000 QuickVue® At-Home OTC Covid-19 Tests to Local Communities 
Advertising