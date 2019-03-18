LB/ST Neville Hewitt Re-Signs with Jets

The Jets have re-signed linebacker Neville Hewitt.

Hewitt became an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday but his agent and the Jets continued contract talks and struck a deal for him to return to the Green & White for his fifth NFL season.

Hewitt (6'2", 234), who played his college ball at Marshall, signed as an undrafted free agent with Miami in 2015 and played for the Dolphins with Adam Gase as his head coach in 2016 and '17.

He came to the Jets as a free agent signee last year and was a valuable addition. Through the first 12 games he was used predominantly on special teams and logged 252 ST plays, second at that time only to Terrence Brooks' 289 plays.

When Darron Lee began his late-season NFL suspension, Hewitt shifted his emphasis to defense, starting the last four games at inside linebacker and receiving 252 defensive snaps.

For the season, Hewitt played in all 16 games with four starts. On defense he had 39 tackles and career highs of 1.5 sacks and five QB hits. On special teams, his 12 tackles were second on the Jets only to rookie Trenton Cannon's 16 tackles.