LB Reset: After C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, Who Will Be the Third LB?

Newcomers and Outgoers

DC Jeff Ulbrich and his assistants on the defense will need to find someone to replace eight-year veteran Kwon Alexander, who appeared in all 17 games last season and registered 69 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 QB hits and a forced fumble.

"I know there's some angst about who's going to man that position, but I really believe we've got four or five candidates on this team," Ulbrich said. "So those guys are going to compete their butts off, and through that competition someone will rise and become the man. We have great faith in all of them, too."

Jamien Sherwood appeared in 17 games last season, showing some grit in making 16 tackles along with a QB hit and a TFL. Hamsah Nasirileen spent most of the season on the practice squad, as did Chazz Surratt. Zaire Barnes, who was not invited to the NFL Combine, played 49 games at Western Michigan and had 205 tackles, 10 PD and 6 fumble recoveries. Others in the mix include undrafted free agents Maalik Hall and Claudin Cherelus. Alexander remains a free agent.