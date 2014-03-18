LB Calvin Pace Re-Signs with Jets

A year ago Pace was released, then re-signed with us in April to become the most senior player on the roster. And he proceeded to put together a career year with a career-high 10 sacks in 16 starts from his outside linebacker position. He teamed with DE Muhammad Wilkerson (10.5 sacks) to give us our first double-digit sack duo since Joe Klecko and Mark Gastineau in 1981.

The 6'4", 262-pounder, who originally was the Arizona Cardinals' first-round choice (18th overall) out of Wake Forest in the 2003 draft, has proven his value to head coach Rex Ryan and coordinator Dennis Thurman's defense for the past five seasons.