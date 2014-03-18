LB Calvin Pace Re-Signs with Jets

LB Calvin Pace, who told Jets Talk Live in December that he would like to end his distinguished NFL career as a Jet, took another step in that direction today by officially signing a new contract with the team.
Pace, 33, entered the new league year a week ago as an unrestricted free agent but his signing means he'll now be entering his 12th NFL season and his seventh with the Jets.
A year ago Pace was released, then re-signed with us in April to become the most senior player on the roster. And he proceeded to put together a career year with a career-high 10 sacks in 16 starts from his outside linebacker position. He teamed with DE Muhammad Wilkerson (10.5 sacks) to give us our first double-digit sack duo since Joe Klecko and Mark Gastineau in 1981.
The 6'4", 262-pounder, who originally was the Arizona Cardinals' first-round choice (18th overall) out of Wake Forest in the 2003 draft, has proven his value to head coach Rex Ryan and coordinator Dennis Thurman's defense for the past five seasons.
He's started all 48 regular-season games the past three seasons and has 87 starts in 88 games in his six years with the Green & White. He has registered 38 sacks as a Jet and 52 for his pro career.