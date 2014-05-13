Last Look at College Stats: Final 6 Picks

6C. We hear IK Enemkpali would like Jets fans to call him not by his "initials," I.K., but by his given first name, Ikemefuna. Start practicing. We'll call him Sheldon II if he can produce along the lines of his redshirt senior season at Louisiana Tech when he posted 5.5 sacks, a team-leading 11 tackles for loss, and two interceptions, which made him one of only two D-linemen in the country to record multiple INTs last year.