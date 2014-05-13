Last Look at College Stats: Final 6 Picks

We conclude our last look at the college statistics of the Green & White's 2014 Draft Class with the figures for our final six selections. Many impressive numbers show up below, and a few eye-popping stats don't, at least in the case of Draft Choice 6D.
- Jeremiah George of Iowa State has similarities to Demario Davis — inside 'backer, slightly undersized, big drive, big leadership, big numbers. George likes to say, "I play the game with my heart, not my height." He also plays it in both directions, as his 133 tackles (fourth nationally at 11.1 per game) and his eight pass defenses (two for INTs) indicate.
6A. Northwest Missouri State is Division II, but that didn't prevent Brandon Dixon from catching the Jets scouts' eyes as he performed for the Bearcats' perennial championship program the last two years. "There'll be some developing there," Rex Ryan said, "but at his school — wow! It was zero coverage or Cover-1, so he's got the guts." Dixon also has the PDs, 22 in his two seasons there.
6B. Quincy Enunwa erupted for Nebraska as a true senior with career highs in receptions, yards, per-catch average and TDs. And he saved one of his best for last, hauling in a 99-yard touchdown pass in the Gator Bowl win over Georgia, a reception that the 'Huskers media guide notes "was the longest play from scrimmage in Nebraska history and the longest pass play in the history of bowl games."