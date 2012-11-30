Landry a Hit with the Green & White

After being limited to 17 games the previous two seasons in Washington, Landry has started all 11 games for the Jets and his 89 tackles rank second on the team. He has collected a career-high four forced fumbles and Landry also scored in a Week 3 win in Miami, returning an interception 18 yards to the end zone.

"I'm my worst critic, so no matter how many plays I make I'm always like I could have done better," he said. "I'm a perfectionist."

Many doubted whether Landry could return to form. In the spring, he maintained that his Achilles was totally healed and that his concern was just the heel bone connected to the tendon. After starting training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), Landry was placed on a practice pitch count in the summer and he has thrived in his new environment.

"Those two years was kind of a roller coaster," he said of his final seasons with the 'Skins. "It was pretty tough for me, but to overcome adversity and to know what I can do when I'm healthy — I'm just trying to prove it. With the help of the medical staff here and the organization, they've done a great job. It enables me to perform at a high level week-in and week-out."

Landry, who affectionately refers to Jets head medical trainer John Mellody as "J-Mel," has become a fan favorite with his bruising play. The 6'0", 220-pounder lives for the collision and he has no brakes.

"It comes with an attitude man. You got to want to hit — not just be a tackler," he said. "I don't know how to explain it. It's just all a part of my makeup, just the attitude. It's how physical I am."

After the Jets matchup with the Cardinals, the Green & White will travel down south to face Dawan Landry's Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. The 28-year-old LaRon hopes he and his soon to be 30-year-old big brother can have an in-game moment to exchange greetings.

"We both play safety, so hopefully I can see him on special teams," he said. "And I'm going to give it to him a little bit."

When the two brothers grew up in New Orleans, LA, they often settled their differences with fisticuffs.

"We still battle to this day. It was real competitive background," he said. "I'm the youngest of two, so yeah it was pretty competitive. The boxing gloves came out a lot of times. We got into a fuss or argument — we're pulling out the boxing gloves."

Hitman Readies for the 'Zona Run