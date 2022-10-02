Lamarcus Joyner, Michael Carter II & Jets Defense Rose to the Come-from-Behind Occasion

So are the Jets' mix of young and experienced corners. That includes Carter, who came up with the absolutely essential third INT to start the offense on its clock-draining final scoring drive, on a tip of a high Pickett pass by Freiermuth right into the waiting hands of the second-year CB.

"The D-line was awesome, putting pressure on the quarterback and putting him under a little duress," said Carter, who two plays before his pick yielded a third-down 26-yard completion to Pickens to the Jets 31. "Me and Sauce [Gardner] were attached to our coverage, a little off, hoping we could bait him into a throw. Sauce ended up doing that and made a great play over there. I was just running over there, the ball got in the air, and I just picked it off."

The rest was as delicious as comeback cake. The offense moved 69 yards to the go-ahead TD with 16 seconds left. Then with eight seconds remaining, Pickett tossed his third errant throw, not a mortal sin because it came on a last-play Hail Mary. It would have been sinful if the Jets didn't cover that longball, but they did, with the special Joyner snagging his second pick in the pack of the end zone.