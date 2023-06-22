Laken Tomlinson Believes Jets Are 'Built' for High Expectations

General manager Joe Douglas also added reinforcements up front to be suited for the worse-case scenario, which was close to what the Green & White dealt with up front last season. The Jets had nine different starting line combinations throughout regular season. The unit has a new coach, too, in Keith Carter.

"Keith is amazing man," Tomlinson said. "Definitely getting the guys in the room, teaching them the techniques and everything, especially with Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett and Aaron [Rodgers], it's great having those guys grinding and then coming in and learning these different techniques. Kudos to everyone coming in and showing up for voluntary workouts and I'm super excited for these guys up front. Knock on wood, man, everybody says healthy. We're going to be real, real good up front."

Tomlinson was one of the most consistent players on the offensive line last season. He was one of two linemen to start all 17 games (Connor McGovern) and his 1,112 snaps were the second-most on the team. He's also one of nine players on this Jets team that's played in a Super Bowl, but Tomlinson said it's a first blocking for a player of Rodgers' caliber.

"It's a true honor to have someone like that playing the position on this team," he said. "If anyone is excited, I'm sure it's the guys up front. We're super excited, man. Everyone's excited because he's a fantastic player. And the fact that he chose to stay a stay in the league and chose to be a New York Jet goes to show that he wants to do something special, and we want to do something special with him as well."