Kevin Mawae's 'Special Night': Another Ring, One More Round of Applause

Kevin Mawae talked as always intelligently and passionately about the bittersweetness of returning to one's old stomping grounds.

"It's great to be here," said Mawae, the Jets' perennial Pro Bowl center from 1998-2005 who now is coaching on Herm Edwards' Arizona State football staff but made it back to North Jersey to be honored by his former team. "It's exciting to come back. The last time I was here, I got inducted into the Ring of Honor, and now I come back a Ring of Honor member and Hall of Fame member. There's very few of us in that elite group. So to do it on a Monday night game against the Patriots, it's a special night."

Mawae, who received his official Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence from HOF President & CEO Dave Baker at the ceremony, also enjoyed a Manhattan luncheon with members of the Jets staff plus some of his former teammates. One you would expect to be there was RB Curtis Martin, who followed Mawae's blocks for all 45 of his 100-yard rushing games and for the last seven of his 1,000-yard seasons in green and white.

Which is where some of those bittersweet thoughts came into play.

"Curtis came to the lunch so I got to see him. I spoke to him a couple of weeks after my induction," Mawae said. "It's such a blur during [induction] week, you don't get to spend time with a lot of your teammates. I'm just happy to be around him. He's a great dude, he congratulated me again, we loved on each other, asked about each other's families — what you'd expect a couple of almost-50-year-olds to do.