 Skip to main content
Advertising

KERRI ANN: A Peek into My Incredible Year

Jan 13, 2012 at 12:55 AM

Hello, Jets Fans! It's Kerri Ann from the Flight Crew!

I hope everyone enjoyed their holidays! I cannot believe that our season has ended already! I truly miss cheering on the sidelines for the most loyal fans. I could not have asked for a more satisfying inaugural year on the Flight Crew. The people I have met and the experiences I have endured will forever be with me. Hands down, this year has been the most memorable year of my life!

120112-kerri-ann-blog1.jpg

Before I give you a little sneak peek about my incredible year, there is something I need to do first. I would like to personally thank my teammates for positively altering my life in many more ways than one. These women are some of the most talented, genuine, professional and caring ladies I have had the privilege to work with.

Here is an inside look on my 2011 season:

■ Our 2011 Flight Crew squad was the first ever to experience "Pony Tail Night." Usually for every practice we would have our hair styled down and have makeup on. However, one of our summer practices was so hot that our coach allowed us to wear our hair in a ponytail. Although this seems like a simplistic event for most, this was a milestone in Flight Crew history, which my teammates and I will never forget!

■ During the season, I formed several friendships with teammates. However, one in particular stands out to me. Rosalinda and I are very alike in several different ways. Unintentionally, we even wore the same outfits to practice. We both thought that it was so comical, so from there on out we purposely matched our outfits for practice. That was the start of a special bond, which still continuously grows to this day

■ We were given the opportunity to meet the members of the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleading Squad and attend the Jets-Ravens game. The Raven Cheerleaders invited us to Baltimore and showed us around the city. The next day we were able to watch their practice in preparation for the game that night.

■ My father is a fire captain for the Jersey City Fire Department. Many of his colleagues are Jets fans, so in return I gave them some autographed team photos. They loved it! They love it so much that they took the picture along with their Fire Department's logo and made T-shirts!

120112-kerri-ann-blog2.jpg

■ At the beginning of every season, each member of the Flight Crew is given a group that you dance with on the sidelines and in the quarter dances. Group 4 was the group I belonged to. We all worked so well together and as our own unit we looked impeccable. We worked hard as a group and succeeded as a group. I am so thankful to be a part of it!

Overall, this season changed my life and I am so fortunate for everything that has occurred. I look forward to the future and all the happiness I've had will forever leave me blessed. I've learned so much about myself and my teammates, it is remarkable. If there is one thing I have learned, it is this; Strangers turned into Teammates, Teammates turned into Friends, and Friends turned into Family.

Cheers,

Kerri Ann

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Is Jets DL T'Vondre Sweat's Potential?

Jeffery Simmons, a Former Titans Teammate, Was Stunned By the Trade

news

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com: 'Jets Are Offseason Winners'

With HC Aaron Glenn Calling Plays on D, the 'X's and O's Come to Life'

news

Where Are They Now: Kyle Clifton

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from TCU

news

Notebook | CBS Analyst Leger Douzable: Breece Hall Poised for His Best Year

Says WR Tim Patrick Brings Veteran Savvy to WRs Room

news

United Way of NY Honors Jets Harrison Phillips With Hometown Hero Award

Stout D-Lineman Reaches Community Through His Foundation - Harrison's Playmakers

news

NFL.com Crowns Jets HC Aaron Glenn a 'Winner' After Schedule Release

Writer Eric Edholm Sees 'a Glimmer of Hope'

news

2026 Jets Schedule By the Numbers

Notes About All 17 Games on the Green & White's Slate

news

Jets Host Third Annual NJ Unified High School Flag Championship

Continuing to Expand Opportunities for Inclusion Across the State

news

Sherman Lewis, Versatile Jet in 1966-67 & NFL Assistant Coaching Legend, Dies at 83

Michigan State Standout Had 2-Year Green & White Playing Career, Then Coached for 4 Super Bowl Winners

news

What Is Your Biggest Takeaway From the Jets Schedule?

New York Begins the Season in Nashville, First Home Game in Week 2 vs Green Bay

news

2026 Jets Schedule Analysis | Six Pack of Takeaways

Green & White Begin Season on Sept. 13 at Tennessee

news

Jets' 2026 Home Schedule Shapes Up as a Proverbial Tale of Two Halves

Opponents' '25 Schedule Strength, Low for First 4 Home Games, Rockets Skyward in Last 4 MetLife Contests

Advertising