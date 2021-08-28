Kenny Yeboah Rises to the Occasion with Hail Mary TD That Helps Jets Tie Eagles

However, coming down with the ball in the middle of a crowd of green/white and white/green uniforms with the crazy grab was only half of the job required to stave off a Jets loss since they still trailed by two points. They couldn't win the game, since there are no more overtimes in the NFL preseason, but they could still tie. So after an Eagles timeout, Morgan took the snap and this time handed off to Josh Adams, who powered up the gut, was hit and stretched for the goal line.

The initial call was touchdown but referee Bill Vinovich called for a booth review. A minute later, Vinovich confirmed that Adams scored the deuce and the Jets had their third-biggest comeback non-losses in franchise preseason history, from 24-10 down to 31-all.

"I was so happy," Yeboah said. "I made the play and Josh finished it off. I was so ecstatic."

Yeboah got his first TD on a 21-yard rope from Morgan midway through the fourth quarter. The Jets were down by 24-23 then, went for two points the first time in the game and failed. He added 17- and 13-yard receptions to the two TDs, giving him exactly 100 yards and making him the first Jets TE since Richard Caster in 1973 to rack up 100 receiving yards in a preseason game. Caster had four catches for 199 yards and two TDs at New Orleans on Sept. 1 of that year.

All of this makes tight end cuts being made by GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh over possibly the next four days even more difficult, since the Jets TEs room also has veterans who have made contributions big and small over the previous three seasons in Chris Herndon, Ryan Griffin, Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco.

Yeboah was happy, and a little disoriented, to have made those decisions even harder for Douglas and Saleh.