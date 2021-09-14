Justin Hardee on Jets Specialists at Carolina: 'We Can Give This Team More'

Justin Hardee was on the field for 23 special teams plays, the most of any Jet on opening day at Carolina. And his most visible contribution came on his first play in green and white.

Double-teamed as the right gunner, Hardee got shoved out of bounds by his blockers but still tore past them down the field, looped behind Panthers punt return Alex Erickson, and administered a forceful thump from the back end while Del'Shawn Phillips applied the front end collision. The result on Braden Mann's only official punt of the day before he got injured: 56-yard gross punt, 52-yard net. Sweet.

Except not up to Hardee's standards.

"Overall, we did well," Hardee said of the special teams following the loss to the Panthers. "The gunners on the outside, I felt like I've got to be way better, 10 times better. I'm disappointed in myself, but there's always room for improvement. I always hold myself to a higher standard than anyone else holds me. I feel I can give this team more, we can give this team more, especially on the special teams side. I feel like we can be a game-changer, and I feel like we failed to do that today."