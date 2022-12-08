Just When Jets Needed Another Dynamic Running Back — Bam!

Undrafted FA Zonovan Knight Rides for a Couple of 100-Yard Performances in His First Two Pro Games

Dec 08, 2022 at 10:06 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SS1_5666-bam-thumb

It's wild how things sometimes work out in the NFL. Take Zonovan Knight, who said this week of his so far two-game NFL career, "Just to come in and make an impact, it's definitely a blessing."

Early in his college career, the Jets' running back went through a fumbling spell and thought about leaving the North Carolina State football program.

He stuck around and assembled a solid three-year Wolfpack career. so solid that he was thinking he might be a sixth-round draft choice, maybe even a fifth-rounder.

He went undrafted.

Then the postdraft calls came in and Knight and his reps decided on the Jets providing the best scheme and fit.

On final-cutdown day, he made the Jets' roster but days later was waived and re-signed to the practice squad, and he didn't sniff the field on Sunday for the first 10 games of the season.

But Bam Knight is a religious young man and among the advice he received on his way from NCSU to the NYJ, something his mother said resonated with him.

"If I'd be honest, I started thinking it may not be this year, it may have to be next year, another opportunity. I didn't know if I was actually going to get an opportunity here,' he said. "But my mom, she was saying, 'Maybe God is saving you for a special game.

"And it's crazy how that ended up working out for Chicago and Minnesota."

With the injuries to fellow rookie Breece Hall and second-year man Michael Carter, Knight's services were suddenly needed in the Jets backfield. And he responded forcefully, as his family nickname of "Bam" might suggest.

He shot out of the gate in his pro debut, totaling 103 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches in the win over the Bears. One week later, he got his first pro start at tailback, and while the Jets couldn't overcome the Vikings, he racked 118 more scrimmage yards on 20 touches.

Now, Knight has connections with Jets fantasy players who want him on their team and with Jets legends over the years and more.

Gain 100 scrimmage yards as a rookie in his Jets debut? Knight is the second to do that and the first since Matt Snell in 1964.

Gain 100 YFS twice in a season as an undrafted Jets rookie? Bam and Clark Gaines in 1976 are the only players with two or more such games. (Gaines had seven of them, all consecutively, but the streak didn't start until his seventh pro game.)

And if he should reach three figures again Sunday at Buffalo, he'd be the 10th NFL rookie since 1970 to get a "triple triple," 100 scrimmage yards in each of his first three pro games, joining a list of notables that includes LaDainian Tomlinson and Matt Forté. And Knight would be the first undrafted rookie since '70 to do it.

There's even more trivia involving Knight and the Jets' rookie class of a league nature that we'll detail in Saturday's Inside the Numbers story.

But suffice to say that Bam knows when to roll with a lucky charm, such as sticking with his practice squad locker, one among a few groups of smaller lockers in the middle of the Jets' locker room as opposed to the "outer layer" of larger veteran lockers.

"I had a locker when I originally made the 53. Then I got cut, and when I got re-signed to the practice squad, I got back in that locker. I asked [the locker room staff] about it but after a while I just stopped asking. Everything's been going good since I've been in that locker so I'm happy to stay there."

And he was no doubt happy to hear Saleh's hot take on Knight's immediate future in green and white: "He's not going anywhere."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Wednesday Practice of the Second Bills Week

See the top photos from Wednesday's practice leading up to the Bills game.

E_SZ1_4058
1 / 50
E_SA105536
2 / 50
E_SA105965
3 / 50
E_SZ1_4624
4 / 50
E_SZ1_3786
5 / 50
E_SZ1_4703
6 / 50
E_SZ1_4137
7 / 50
E_SZ1_4294
8 / 50
E_SZ1_4185
9 / 50
E_SZ1_3909
10 / 50
E_SZ1_4911
11 / 50
E_SZ1_4500
12 / 50
E_SZ1_4723
13 / 50
E_SZ1_4591
14 / 50
E_SZ1_4578
15 / 50
E_SZ1_4157
16 / 50
E_SZ1_4449
17 / 50
E_SZ1_4008
18 / 50
E_SZ1_4797
19 / 50
E_SZ1_4870
20 / 50
E_SZ1_3940
21 / 50
E_SZ1_4551
22 / 50
E_SZ1_3824
23 / 50
E_SZ1_4526
24 / 50
E_SZ1_4546
25 / 50
E_SZ1_4336
26 / 50
E_SZ1_3876
27 / 50
E_SZ1_3984
28 / 50
E_SZ1_4752
29 / 50
E_SZ1_3917
30 / 50
E_SZ1_3846
31 / 50
E_SA105752
32 / 50
E_SZ1_3725
33 / 50
E_SZ1_3912
34 / 50
E_SA105543
35 / 50
E_SZ1_3895
36 / 50
E_SA105683
37 / 50
E_SZ1_3804
38 / 50
E_SA105789
39 / 50
E_SA105636
40 / 50
E_SZ1_3592
41 / 50
E_SA105939
42 / 50
E_SA105973
43 / 50
E_SZ1_3543
44 / 50
E_SA105449
45 / 50
E_SA105499
46 / 50
E_SA105380
47 / 50
E_SA105522
48 / 50
E_SZ1_3581
49 / 50
E_SZ1_4824
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 Players to Focus On as Jets Go to Buffalo to Battle Longtime Division Rivals

Bills Will Have Had 10 Days of Rest & Preparation for Green & White, Who Beat Them 20-17 at MetLife in November

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Impressive Young Wideout Had Career-High 162 Yards Receiving Vs. Vikings

news

What the Bills Are Saying Ahead of Facing the Jets on Sunday

Buffalo Has a 2-Game Lead Over the Green & White in the AFC East

news

AFC Playoff Picture and Jets Games to Watch in Week 14

Games to Watch for Jets Fans That Pertain to the AFC Playoff Picture

news

Where Are They Now: Skip Lane

Catch Up with the Former Defensive Back from Ole Miss

news

Jets S Jordan Whitehead on Buffalo Game: 'It is Going to Be Hard-Nosed to the Whistle'

Pittsburgh Product Tallied Interception in Week 9 Matchup With Bills

news

3 Things to Know | Week 14 Jets at Bills

Mike White, Offense Can't Get Behind Early, Defense Looking for Takeaways

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 at Bills - Wednesday

Micheal Clemons, Corey Davis, George Fant and D.J. Reed DNP Due to Illness

news

Quinnen Williams Talks Leadership and Lessons from C.J. Mosley

Fourth-Year Man Notched Career High Ninth Sack at Vikings Last Sunday

news

Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Active Roster, Place OL Max Mitchell on NFI

Green & White Add OL Sam Schlueter to Practice Squad

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Remain In the Top 10 During Week 14

NFL.com Has the Jets Again Ranked No. 10 in This Week's Power Rankings

Advertising