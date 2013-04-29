JTL Draft Recap Airs Today

After a fascinating weekend, we will recap the Jets draft on a special installment of "Jets Talk LIVE" that will air at 3:00 p.m. Monday.

We have a loaded program ahead as you will hear from both offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and head coach Rex Ryan. Part II of our exclusive interview QB Geno Smith will also be featured.

"I think we hit our objectives going in. We wanted to add depth, quality depth," said GM John Idzik of the draft. "We wanted to add guys that would come in and compete at a high level, and by that I mean challenge for positions and I think we can say that through and through, that these players, we feel that they're going to come in and compete and really up the level of play here in New York. So we're very pleased from top to bottom."

