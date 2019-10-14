Jordan Jenkins Declares 'That Was Hard Work' as Jets Finish Off Dallas

So many things came together to make the Jets' 24-22 conquering of the Cowboys from Dallas one of the more memorable recent victories.

One was that wins had been difficult to come by lately — they had 13 of their last 14 dating to almost exactly a year ago last season. The losses had gotten even tougher to take with Sam Darnold, C.J. Mosley, Jordan Jenkins and other players nursing injury or illness on the sideline.

Then there was a fairly big task back home at MetLife on Sunday: Knock off America's Team, which came in at 3-2 and on a two-game losing streak of their own and planning to make the Jets 0-5.

"That was hard work ... that was hard work," LB Jordan Jenkins told the fans with a hearty laugh after he finished his onfield interview with Jets radio analyst Marty Lyons and headed toward the Jets' locker room.

Jenkins had missed the last two games with a calf injury but he returned with authority, getting the Jets' only sack of the elusive, quick-release QB Dak Prescott and also registering two other QB hits on the day.

"No one counted us to win that game," Jenkins said at his locker of the Cowboys, who as always brought their own voluble multitude of traveling fan with them. "Everyone bet on the Cowboys. They thought we were going to come in and get blown out.