Johnsons Help Open NFL's New Pop-Up Store Today

The NFL for the first time will open a pop-up store in New York City. And on hand to help launch the store in grand style will be New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and Suzanne Johnson.

The event will celebrate the launch of the league's new apparel partnerships and the 2012 NFL Draft. The NFL SHOP AT DRAFT located at 1095 Avenue of the Americas at 41st and 42nd Streets will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. each day, today through April 30.

Joining the Johnsons will be Jets TE Dustin Keller plus Giants RB Ahmad Bradshaw, two outstanding WRs in ex-Giant Amani Toomer and Terrell Owens, and a couple of top-notch former LBs in LaVar Arrington and Derrick Brooks.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will also be on hand to participate in the store's ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 this morning and then to work as a store employee from 11 a.m.-noon. The first 500 fans in line to enter the store will receive a commemorative 2012 NFL Draft coin.

The 10,000-square-foot space will house merchandise from NFL licensees, including Nike, New Era, Under Armour, GIII, VF and Wilson. The NFL Shop at Draft will showcase all 32 teams' New Era Draft Caps as well as all 32 new Nike jerseys (beginning Tuesday).

In addition, fans will have their choice of limited-time-only unique product exclusive to the NFL Shop at Draft, such as Statue of Liberty Gnomes by Forever Collectables, rhinestone NFL tees from Cuce Apparel and VF 2012 NFL Draft tees.

NFL Shop at Draft celebrates the start of the league's new partnerships with Nike and New Era. It was previously announced that beginning this month, the NFL will launch a new apparel framework featuring seven major partners: Nike, New Era, Under Armour, GIII, VF, Outerstuff and '47 Brand.

The NFL Shop at Draft will be ever-changing, with new merchandise and rotating elements on display throughout the month. The Vince Lombardi Trophy will be on display beginning Wednesday through April 14, and the championship rings from Super Bowls I–XLV will be on display April 8-14. Beginning April 19, fans may purchase commemorative Wilson game footballs and have them customized on-site, including the first-ever team-specific footballs. This will be the first time Wilson will manufacture game footballs in Manhattan.