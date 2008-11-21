Johnson on New Stadium Progress: 'I'm in Awe'

Nov 21, 2008
Eric Allen

The Green & White's new home is 60 percent built and Jets owner Woody Johnson is getting more excited each day.

"Every time I visit the stadium, I'm in awe of what has been accomplished and how different it is than the stadium we've played in the last 30 or 40 years," Johnson told reporters Thursday during a media tour of the New Jets Stadium.

The massive project is ahead of schedule and the Green & White will be ready to move into their building in time for the 2010 campaign. After holding an online auction for their Coaches Club seat licenses in October, season ticket holders will be able to purchase approximately 9,300 club seats in January.

"Some of our fans have spoken already and they're going to come to the game," Johnson said. "I think a lot of them are looking further into this financial situation. That has been my experience. They are looking it over a few years and with the financing that's available — and I think the Giants are offering it is well — it gives them the opportunity to buy a PSL in this building."

But something only the Jets are offering is an entire stadium upper bowl consisting of 27,000 seats devoid of PSLs.

"We want all the fans that were in this building [the current Meadowlands] and supporting our teams for many years to have a chance to purchase in the new stadium and hopefully that's going to be the case," Johnson said. "I think it will be the case."

The Jets' new dwelling is mammoth. For comparison's sake, the current East Rutherford stadium is 900,000 square feet, has two video screens at 22x58 feet and 260 concession stands. The new venue covers 2,030,000 square feet and will have four high-definition boards 30x110 feet and 800 concession stands.

"It's going to be an amazing experience for the fans. The suite holder will enjoy it from one vantage point and the PSL owner and the other fans will enjoy it from other vantage points," Johnson said.

Fans will surely love the LED boards outside the new structure, which will give each Jets home game a necessary green shade. The seats are also a neutral gray, so the only blue and red you'll possibly see will be on opponents' uniforms. There will be slightly more parking as well, so the great Jets tradition of tailgating will extend to new generations.

And when people leave after a Jets win, they'll have the new option of jumping on a NJ Transit train or finding 40 entry/exit lanes, almost the triple the number of today's 15 lanes.

But Johnson is well aware of the economic struggles many Jets loyalists are facing. On a day when the Dow fell another 455 points and many questioned if we've finally reached bottom, the Jets CEO predicted a rally.

"We are in a situation economically that we're reading about every day. There are serious problems," Johnson told reporters. "However, people who are purchasing these are able to look over this because this country is going to get back on its feet again."

