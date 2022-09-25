Joe Flacco Struggles to Recapture Cleveland Magic vs. Cincinnati

And veterans on both sides of the ball committed costly penalties. For the offense, WR Corey Davis and Bengals CB Eli Apple got into a shoving match at the end of a pass play. Each reached for the other's facemask and Davis was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Instead of third-and-6 at the Bengals 14 with 10:30 to play in that two-score game, it became third-and-21 at the 29, then on fourth down Flacco lost his second fumble. Davis' penalty wasn't the final nail in the coffin but it was one of them.

Flacco was asked about some veterans making the miscues in this game and didn't disagree.

"Anytime you lose a game and you're not able to get going as much as you want to, it's tough," he said. "You have to look yourself in the mirror and make sure you're doing everything you can to pull the team forward. At the same time, you don't want to press, do too much, do other people's jobs. I think the message to veterans is it's just about doing your job, being there for the guy next to you. When we all work together, that's when it works well."

Well-stated, and well-executed against the Browns, not so much vs. the Bengals. Whether Flacco will get another chance to test that approach remains to be seen. The thinking has been that if everything goes well on and off the practice field, QB Zach Wilson would return as the starter for Game 4 at Pittsburgh, which is next Sunday. Wilson has been limited in practice, but all his work there and during pregame warmups has looked good.