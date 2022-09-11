Joe Flacco, Jets Offense Had Too Many Plays Where They Didn't Help Each Other

Some of the Jets' offensive benchmarks on opening day looked promising at first glance. Joe Flacco completed 37 passes for 307 yards. The Jets outgained Baltimore by over 100 yards. Michael Carter, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis all provided some explosive highlights.

But fans also knew the Jets' 24-9 loss to the Ravens wasn't quite that close.

"Yeah, I think you could tell how frustrating it was out there," Flacco said after the home opening-day loss. "Especially early on, just the way we started it in the first half. We never got into any rhythm or into any momentum. We'd have a play, get across midfield, then stall out."

And then in the second half came some more errors. Rookie RB Breece Hall was close to a first down — and then he wasn't, having the ball punched out of his grip for a lost fumble. The next drive moved well for its first 14 plays to the Baltimore 6, then ended roughly when second-year RB Carter dropped a sure touchdown pass from Flacco at the goal line.

Head coach Robert Saleh applied a positive spin as he was asked to cast a critical eye at his offense.