Joe Flacco: 'I See Myself Playing Here at Some Point'

Flacco (6-6, 245) started four games for the Jets last season, completing 55.2% of his passes while throwing for 864 yards, 6 TDs and 3 INTs. He was Baltimore's starting QB for the first 11 seasons of his NFL career, completing 61.7% of his passes for 38,245 yards and 212 TDs to 136 INTs. He had a passer rating of 84.1 and a won-loss record of 96-67. He played in Denver in 2019 and sustained a neck injury that cut his season short. He's thrown for 40,931 yards in his career, 224 TDs and 144 INTs while completing 61.7% of his passes.

"Getting Flacco, we have good stability in the quarterback room," Saleh said this week. "Now we just got to go play."

Flacco has always been a candid, straight shooter ... and nothing changed on Friday as he addressed the question about being a mentor to Wilson.

"I don't think that's always a conversation I want to have," he said. "I'm never trying to be that guy, I don't know, I don't necessarily see veteran players as always being the best mentors, including myself. When it comes down to it I'm a team guy, I have great relationships, whatever role it is I'm going to do it. I don't necessarily think bringing in a veteran quarterback means he's going to be a great mentor.

"The coaches have a ton of time to do what they're doing and make sure they know how to get across to everybody. Sometimes veterans come in and shake things up the wrong way, argue with the coach, and the rookie starts listening to him and not the coach. It's not always a great dynamic. There are benefits like getting into the meeting room, he may be struggling with footwork or reads. You want to simplify things for a young quarterback. Sometimes coaches have a tough time getting things across to the quarterback because guys just want to get to the line, and as detailed as it might be, you still have to keep the simplest terms in mind so you can play as fast as possible. I will embrace that role."

But ... Joe Flacco is back with the Jets because he still believes he can play.