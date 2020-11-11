Joe Flacco Has Sage Advice for Sam Darnold & All the Jets

Despite that, the Jets lost their 10-point lead to start the fourth quarter and fell for the ninth time this season. And so Flacco was asked about not just Darnold but how he would counsel the entire roster about the mindset necessary to get that first win before Game 16 arrives.

"That's the NFL," Flacco said. "There is no forgiveness. Yesterday means nothing. You have to go out there and prove it every day — that's the great thing about this sport. The other great thing is, at the end of the day, they're going to look back at this, no matter what our record ends up being, and in some way feel like this situation hardened them and molded them into the players they want to become.

"In this league you have to play with confidence, and the more you lose, the harder it is to do that. The more you win, you expect to go out there and run for 200 yards and throw for 350 and score 5 touchdowns, you expect to do that. And right now, the way we're playing, we're trying to convince ourselves that's going to be the case but we really don't know."

Flacco's advice, gleaned from NFL seasons in which he won only a few games and ended the year on injured reserve, but also from his 2012 Baltimore season as a Super Bowl winner and game MVP, is tried and true.

"When you're thinking about the outcome of the game, the season, the drive, all those things, you put too much pressure on yourself," he said. "You're not capable of being aggressive within the timing of the play and therefore having a sense of making a play chance successful. So we've just got to concentrate on one thing at a time, narrow our vision to just the little things, and the outcome of everything will start taking care of itself."