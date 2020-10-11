Joe Flacco Feels Good Back at the Helm but Can't Steer Jets to Elusive 1st Win

Digging down further, the running game also was Jekyll-and-Hyde-ish. With Le'Veon Bell back after three games on IR to team up with the ageless one, Frank Gore, the Jets had 82 rushing yards at the half, their most in the first 30 minutes of a game since 2018. Yet when they needed just a little yard, say on third- and fourth-and-1 from the Cards 13 early in the second quarter, they came up empty.

"I think we had a decent amount of long drives today," Flacco said, and the offense did put together two 70-yard marches. "At some point we just beat ourselves on those drives. A team like us that's struggling right now to get things going, in a way it's good to see those long drives, but at the same time we've had trouble getting out of our own way.

"Third and fourth down, we'll have to go back and watch it, but I just know we've been doing some things along the way to shoot ourselves in the foot."

Another strong contribution Flacco made was in finding Crowder. Sam Darnold and Crowder combined for 100-yard receiving games in the opener at Buffalo and on Thursday night vs. Denver (sandwiched around two DNP games due to his hamstring injury). Flacco connected with Crowder eight times for 116 yards and the TD plus a 52-yard grab-and-go that set up the score.

Thus, Crowder became only the third different Jet in the last 52 seasons to reel off three consecutive 100-yard receiving games (the others were Brandon Marshall in 2015 and Al Toon in 1988) and the first in franchise history to go 3-in-a-row with two different starting QBs. To boot, his catch-and-reach score ended the Jets' TD-less red zone drought at 0-for-6 (an interception, four FGs and the loss on downs mentioned above).

But neither Flacco nor the Jets' depleted subunits at WR and on the offensive line (with one starting tackle, Mekhi Becton, inactive and the other, George Fant, leaving the game with injury) were able to sustain the momentum of the Crowder goal-line breaker to get closer than 17-10 as the Cards scored the final two touchdowns.

Flacco, known for not wearing his emotions on his sleeve in his previous 12 NFL seasons with the Ravens and Broncos, remained concerned yet analytical when asked if the Jets at 0-5 could be in danger of locker room fracturing.

"It doesn't seem like that kind of situation," he said. "I'm definitely worried about just guys' confidence and our belief that we can go out there and win the football game. That's something we have to constantly monitor. The situation we're in has to be addressed at some level. Guy-to-guy, we have to pick each other up. But I think we've got a good group of guys and we feel we can just get the job done."