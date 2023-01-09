Joe Douglas on Zach Wilson, Quinnen Williams, Jets' Finish: 'A Lot of Things to Go Over'

Less than a year ago, general manager Joe Douglas made a point about the plan for the Jets to be "playing meaningful games in December." At the GM's annual year-end news conference, he noted how that script got rewritten last month.

"When you get to December at 7-4, that target changes," Douglas said at One Jets Drive this afternoon. "We were fully expecting to play beyond January['s end to the regular season] and we weren't able to get that done. There are a lot of things to go over."

Topic one for many reporters is the state of Zach Wilson. Head coach Robert Saleh has supported his quarterback as they head into their third season on the Jets. Douglas said that despite Wilson's ups and downs in year two, he supports his head coach's recommendation for continuing to develop their still young signal-caller.

"I'm going to echo Robert," he said. "We've never been a team that's given up on talent early. We know the talent that Zach possesses. We're going to do what we do with every player. We're going to work with Zach and help him reach his full potential here."

Douglas recalled early in training camp how sharp Wilson and the offense played. That was before the QB suffered an August knee injury that required surgery and a short rehab before he returned to start Game 4.

"You saw a lot of positives going on with the entire team," he said. "When the injury happens in that first preseason game, that's obviously a setback. You miss a lot of valuable reps, working against two teams when Atlanta came here and we went to the Giants. ... There's just the consistency of being available, especially in that early, critical part of training camp.