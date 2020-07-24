Friday, Jul 24, 2020 08:04 AM

Joe Douglas: Good Year One with More to come

Jets GM Clears Hurdles, Improves Roster Through Free Agency & the Draft

/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ5_1030-douglas-thumb

This is one in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2020 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

Joe Douglas has had one of the most unusual starts to an NFL general managership in recent years. He was hired by the Jets in June 2019, not January. This offseason he presided over his first free agency period and his first draft as GM while the COVID-19 pandemic raged.

If things can go this evenly moving forward, the Jets should endure minimal midair turbulence with Douglas at the controls.

"The process went about as smooth as it could go under the circumstances," Douglas said about the draft, during which, due to the virus, he posted up in his house to coordinate the Jets' moves. "This was a real team effort from every department — video, IT, coaching, personnel. We were all able to come together, we embraced the technology, the teleconference abilities we had. We weren't afraid to disagree, we were able to hash things out. And I think it really led to us being able to get good players and have a strong draft."

Of course, it will take more than one year on the job to grade Douglas' stewardship. But the draft brought together a number of elements that bode well for the Green & White's future:

In October, he traded DL Leonard Williams to the Giants for two choices, one of which was a third-rounder that was spent on S Ashtyn Davis.

Beginning in March, Douglas began bringing in free agent talent to fortify the offensive line (George Fant, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Josh Andrews), wide receiver (Breshad Perriman to replace Robby Anderson) and cornerback (Pierre Desir).

He made three more trades during the draft. The first two, with Seattle and New England, provided three extra picks, which were used to take WR Denzel Mims, QB James Morgan and T Cameron Clark. A late trade with Indianapolis brought in veteran CB Quincy Wilson.

All of these picks added to the selections of T Mekhi Becton (11th overall), edge rusher Jabari Zuniga and RB La'Mical Perine.

"It's exciting. It's everything you dream about when you get into this profession," Douglas said before the draft about taking the Jets' helm. "I feel really good about where we are and now it's just being aggressive, making smart decisions, being opportunistic and trying to improve this roster the best way we can."

Related Content

What Do You Expect from Jets QB Sam Darnold in Year 2 in Adam Gase's System?
news

What Do You Expect from Jets QB Sam Darnold in Year 2 in Adam Gase's System?

Jets Signal-Caller Went 7-6 as a Starter in 2019, Focused on Deep-Ball Accuracy in Offseason
Jets Sign Third-Round Pick Ashtyn Davis
news

Jets Sign Third-Round Pick Ashtyn Davis

Former Cal S Was Joe Douglas' First of Two Round 3 Selections in 2020 NFL Draft
Texas A&M punter Braden Mann (34) punts the ball against Mississippi State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
news

Jets ST Reset: Brant Boyer's a Big Fan of This Year's 'Group Thing'

Braden Mann Succeeds Lachlan Edwards at Punter; Sam Ficken & Brett Maher Will Battle at Kicker
Where Are They Now: Rocky Klever
news

Where Are They Now: Rocky Klever

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Montana
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald celebrates a sack during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
news

2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Rams

Jets to Finish Back-to-Back West Coast December Games in Los Angeles
Jets ILBs Reset: C.J. Mosley 'Ready to Go'
news

Jets ILBs Reset: C.J. Mosley 'Ready to Go'

Joe Douglas Re-Signed Neville Hewitt and James Burgess in Free Agency  
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs outside the pocket to throw a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Seahawks

Russell Wilson Leads Seattle Offense That Ranked No. 8 in NFL Last Season
Jets Fans Have Stayed in the Loop ... Virtually
news

Jets Fans Have Stayed in the Loop ... Virtually

Draft Party, Online Workouts, On Demand Channel Strengthen the Bond with the Team
Jets Sign 6th-Round Punter Braden Mann
news

Jets Sign 6th-Round Punter Braden Mann

He Posted Gross Averages of 51.0 & 47.1 Yards/Punt His Last 2 Seasons at Texas A&M
Mekhi Becton Puts Pen to Paper, Signs with Jets
news

Mekhi Becton Puts Pen to Paper, Signs with Jets

Louisville T Was First Player Joe Douglas Drafted as Green & White GM
Jets Sign Third-Round Pick Jabari Zuniga
news

Jets Sign Third-Round Pick Jabari Zuniga

Florida Gators DE Totaled 18.5 Sacks and 34.5 TFLs in 42 Games 

Advertising