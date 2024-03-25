Jets GM Joe Douglas: 'We Have Great Flexibility to Go Any Direction' in the NFL Draft 

Douglas said that the club's quick and comprehensive moves in free agency have given the Green & White tantalizing flexibility, especially when it comes to the 2024 NFL Draft late next month in Detroit. At present, the Jets have the No. 10 overall selection.

"I think this is an unbelievable O-line class and at quite a few positions," Douglas said. "We now have great flexibility to go in any direction that is best for us. It opens the door to a lot of possibilities at No. 10."

He added: "We're still early in our process, there's still the pro days going on. We'll get with the coaches early in April to hammer out the draft board. I'm open to anyone who can make an impact."

Though some mock drafts have the Jets adding a tight end, Douglas said he feels good about the current room, which includes Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, the recently re-signed Kenny Yeboah and second-year man Zack Kuntz, who Douglas called "a physical phenom, he's 6-7 and runs like a gazelle. I feel we have four in the room who are legit tight ends."

While Douglas talked about the influx on the O-line, head coach Robert Saleh said that holdovers, like second-year man Carter Warren and Max Mitchell, would provide valuable depth.

"Carter missed all of the OTAs and camp with an injury but earned valuable time especially for a rookie who steps right in," Saleh said. "I thought he did an admirable job, not perfect. If he stays healthy, gets stronger and gets a jump [on the season], I see a lot of promise. There's hope that with a strong offseason he can do something."

While QB Aaron Rodgers remains in California as he continues his work rehabbing after he tore his Achilles tendon in the season opener, Douglas said he expects the four-time NFL MVP to be with the team for at least a part of OTAs.