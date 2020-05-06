Joe Douglas Chats with Jets Season Ticket Holders on Depth Behind Sam Darnold

General manager Joe Douglas, after a busy in-draft and post-draft media schedule, made some more rounds today as he spoke with Jets season ticket holders via conference call, answering questions from long-time in-stadium fans on a variety of topics.

One always popular topic was quarterbacks. The question from season ticket holder Bill dealt not so much with third-year starter Sam Darnold but with the player picked in Round 4, QB James Morgan. The question gave Douglas, who presided over his first draft with the Jets and as an NFL GM, the opportunity to dwell on what attracted him and the Jets personnel team to the Florida International signal-caller.

"That was an exciting moment for us in the draft," Douglas said, talking about setting up the Jets' third day of drafting by acquiring three draft choices from New England in exchange for the Jets' No. 1 pick at the end of Round 3. "With us making the trade and acquiring the extra fourth-round picks, we felt really good about where we were starting day three of the draft.

"We felt this was the right opportunity to bring in a young quarterback, who actually is a couple of months older than Sam, but a young quarterback that can come in and develop with Sam, who's the right type of leader, the right type of football intelligence, the right amount of ability, which all of our scouts were able to see at the East-West [Shrine] game and all throughout the scouting process.